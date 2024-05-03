Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police

A newborn's body was found on the road by cleaning workers near a residential complex in Vidya Nagar, Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. CCTV footage showed the body being discarded from the complex, wrapped in an Amazon courier cover. The parents of the young woman living in the complex were reportedly unaware of her pregnancy.

Kochi: In the shocking incident of hurling a newborn outside a residence in Vidya Nagar of Panampilly Nagar in Kochi on Friday, the police found blood stains in the apartment and took a woman and her parents into custody. According to the latest reports, the police said that the woman had confessed to the crime. The Kochi City Police Commissioner told the media that the mother, a resident of a nearby flat, threw the baby into the middle of the road within three hours of its birth.

Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi

"It is suspected that the woman was raped and impregnated. The parents were unaware of the incident," Police Commissioner Syamsundar said.

In a fifth-floor apartment, a man resides with his wife, daughter, and elderly mother. Shockingly, the parents were unaware of their daughter's pregnancy. The woman confessed to the police that she threw the baby outside in a sudden panic. She revealed that her parents were unaware of her pregnancy.

Sanitation workers discovered the body of a newborn child on the road nearby. CCTV footage revealed the infant's body, wrapped in an Amazon courier cover, being discarded from the residential complex. The woman reportedly delivered the newborn this morning and was thrown out after three hours of birth.

The video footage shows the child being thrown from the flat while wrapped in a cloth at around 8.15 am on Friday (May 03). It remains unclear whether the baby was thrown after being killed or if it was thrown to its death and it will be determined only after the postmortem. The woman was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital for medical examination. After questioning, the woman's arrest will be recorded.

