Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Newborn's death in Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police

    A newborn's body was found on the road by cleaning workers near a residential complex in Vidya Nagar, Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. CCTV footage showed the body being discarded from the complex, wrapped in an Amazon courier cover. The parents of the young woman living in the complex were reportedly unaware of her pregnancy.
     

    Newborn's death in Kerala Kochi: Woman confesses to crime, informs police suspected to be rape victim anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 3, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

    Kochi: In the shocking incident of hurling a newborn outside a residence in Vidya Nagar of Panampilly Nagar in Kochi on Friday, the police found blood stains in the apartment and took a woman and her parents into custody. According to the latest reports, the police said that the woman had confessed to the crime. The Kochi City Police Commissioner told the media that the mother, a resident of a nearby flat, threw the baby into the middle of the road within three hours of its birth.

    Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi

    "It is suspected that the woman was raped and impregnated. The parents were unaware of the incident," Police Commissioner Syamsundar said. 

    In a fifth-floor apartment, a man resides with his wife, daughter, and elderly mother. Shockingly, the parents were unaware of their daughter's pregnancy. The woman confessed to the police that she threw the baby outside in a sudden panic. She revealed that her parents were unaware of her pregnancy.

    Sanitation workers discovered the body of a newborn child on the road nearby. CCTV footage revealed the infant's body, wrapped in an Amazon courier cover, being discarded from the residential complex. The woman reportedly delivered the newborn this morning and was thrown out after three hours of birth. 

    The video footage shows the child being thrown from the flat while wrapped in a cloth at around 8.15 am on Friday (May 03). It remains unclear whether the baby was thrown after being killed or if it was thrown to its death and it will be determined only after the postmortem. The woman was taken to Ernakulam General Hospital for medical examination. After questioning, the woman's arrest will be recorded. 

    Kerala man loses over Rs 4 lakh in OTP scam; Malappuram district commission orders bank to reimburse; Read
     

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 1:33 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala man loses over Rs 4 lakh in OTP scam; Malappuram district commission orders bank to reimburse anr

    Kerala man loses over Rs 4 lakh in OTP scam; Malappuram district commission orders bank to reimburse; Read

    Kerala: Doctors remove 10 kg tumour from woman's stomach in a 3-hour surgery at Kozhikode Medical College anr

    Kerala: Doctors remove 10 kg tumour from woman's stomach in a 3-hour surgery at Kozhikode Medical College

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-378 May 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-378 May 03 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi anr

    Kerala Shocker! Newborn wrapped in white cloth hurled outside residence in Kochi

    Kerala: Authorities take disciplinary action against 14 KSRTC for taking ungranted leaves in Pathanamthitta rkn

    Kerala: Authorities take disciplinary action against 14 KSRTC for taking ungranted leaves in Pathanamthitta

    Recent Stories

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: Karnataka BJP leader submits pendrive containing obscene clips to SIT AJR

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: Karnataka BJP leader submits pendrive containing obscene clips to SIT

    Lagaan to Kai Po Che: 7 films on cricket to watch this IPL season ATG

    Lagaan to Kai Po Che: 7 films on cricket to watch this IPL season

    Here is why WhatsApp banned over 2 crore Indian accounts from January to March gcw

    Here's why WhatsApp banned over 2 crore Indian accounts from January to March

    Shimla to Darjeeling: 7 cool places in India for a comfortable summer ATG

    Shimla to Darjeeling: 7 cool places in India for a comfortable summer

    Bharti Singh reveals she is admitted to hospital for gallbladder surgery RBA

    Video: 'Kaise Ho Gaya', emotional Bharti Singh reveals she’s admitted to hospital for gallbladder surgery

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon