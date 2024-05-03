Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos' case: Karnataka BJP leader submits pendrive containing obscene clips to SIT

The BJP leader claimed to have sent a letter to Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra earlier this year, urging the party to refrain from fielding Prajwal as a candidate from the Hassan constituency.

Karnataka BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, who reportedly penned a letter to the party's leadership regarding JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual misconduct, handed over the pendrive containing purported obscene videos to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT, called in by the Karnataka government, is currently delving into the purported sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna.

Appearing before the SIT on Thursday, Devaraje Gowda recorded his statements and submitted the pendrive, revealing that it was given to him by Karthik, Prajwal Revanna's former driver.

The BJP leader claimed to have sent a letter to Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra earlier this year, urging the party to refrain from fielding Prajwal as a candidate from the Hassan constituency.

He cautioned about potential political ramifications, alleging that Congress leaders possessed a pendrive containing roughly 3,000 videos involving Prajwal.

However, BY Vijayendra refuted receiving any such complaints from Devaraje Gowda, asserting that the assertions made by the BJP leader were unfounded.

"Lawyer Devaraje Gowda's assertion of dispatching a letter to me regarding the videos is categorically untrue. No such communication has reached me, nor was I aware of the videos," he said in a post on X.

The obsecene video clips surfaced in Hassan days ahead of Lok Sabha polls on April 26, purportedly portraying Revanna engaged in acts of sexual misconduct with several women. Amid the controversy, the JD(S) MP purportedly left the country for Germany.

Furthermore, a woman employed in Prajwal's residence leveled allegations of sexual harassment against the MP and his father, JD(S) MLA and former minister HD Revanna. Another woman accused Prajwal of rape, leading to the legal case.

On Thursday, a lookout notice was issued against the JD(S) MP after he requested a seven-day extension to appear before the SIT. The investigative team had mandated Prajwal's presence for interrogation within 24 hours.

In his first response since the alleged scandal surfaced, Prajwal said, "I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry. I have communicated to the CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon."

