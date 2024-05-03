Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hema Malini remarried Dharmendra on 44th marriage anniversary? Here's what we know

    Hema Malini & Dharmendra's 44th anniversary photos sparked rumors of remarriage. Fans showered love as the couple celebrated four decades together, reminiscing iconic cinematic collaborations. Their enduring bond continues to inspire

    Hema Malini remarried Dharmendra on 44th marriage anniversary? Here's what we know
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 3, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    Legendary Bollywood couple Hema Malini and Dharmendra recently treated their fans to a glimpse of their 44th wedding anniversary celebrations through a series of heartwarming photos shared on social media. However, amidst the festivities, speculations arose as to whether the couple had renewed their vows on this significant milestone.

    In the captivating images posted by Hema Malini on Twitter, the couple exuded joy and love, prompting many to wonder if they had indeed remarried. One particular photo showed the couple adorned with a large garland, smiling radiantly for the camera, sparking speculation among fans. While Hema Malini shared only one photo on Instagram, captioning it "Our anniversary photos," the love and contentment radiating from the couple were palpable.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture towards KKR's Rinku Singh amid media frenzy (WATCH)

    Dressed elegantly for the occasion, Hema Malini donned a peach-colored saree paired with a red blouse and a stunning stone-studded neckpiece, while Dharmendra opted for a peach-colored shirt paired with black pants. The affection between the two was evident in another photo where Dharmendra affectionately kissed Hema Malini on the cheek, eliciting smiles from both.

    As fans poured in their love and wishes on social media, commenting "Happy Marriage Anniversary both of you" and "Wish you a very very happy wedding anniversary 💕 god bless you all," it became clear that the enduring bond between Dharmendra and Hema Malini continues to resonate with audiences even after four decades of togetherness.

    The couple's cinematic journey together, which began with iconic films like "Sholay" and "Seeta Aur Geeta," continued post-marriage with memorable collaborations in movies such as "Naseeb," "Andhaa Kannoon," and "Alibab Aur 40 Chor''. 

    Last Updated May 3, 2024, 2:06 PM IST
