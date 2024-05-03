Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture towards KKR's Rinku Singh amid media frenzy (WATCH)

    Witness Shah Rukh Khan's display of genuine empathy and kindness as he extends a protective gesture towards Kolkata Knight Riders' player Rinku Singh amidst a whirlwind of media attention during IPL 2024.

    First Published May 3, 2024, 1:56 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, often hailed as the 'King' of Bollywood, showcased his innate kindness and consideration in a heartwarming moment involving Kolkata Knight Riders' player Rinku Singh, solidifying his reputation as a true gentleman. As the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan has consistently exemplified exceptional sportsmanship both on and off the field. His recent interactions, including a heartening exchange with Rishabh Pant, underscore his genuine camaraderie with players, captivating the admiration of fans from both the Bollywood and cricket domains. However, it's his recent gesture towards Rinku Singh that has truly captured the spotlight.

    Amidst a flurry of media attention, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted departing from Kolkata accompanied by his son AbRam Khan, manager Pooja Dadlani, and her daughter. While Pooja and her daughter proceeded ahead towards the airport, Shah Rukh Khan ensured Rinku Singh's comfort amidst the bustling crowd. Wearing a red tee and shorts, Rinku found himself amidst a throng of eager reporters clamoring for Shah Rukh's attention. Displaying his characteristic awareness and compassion, Shah Rukh gently nudged Rinku ahead of him, shielding him from the crowd's press, and ensuring his safety.

    This small yet significant gesture epitomises Shah Rukh Khan's unwavering commitment to the well-being of those around him, reinforcing his moniker as the 'King' not just in the realm of entertainment but also in his genuine concern for others.

    Also Read: Ab de Villiers Mauritian Escape: 10 romantic photos with Danielle de Villiers on spring getaway

