    Nawab Malik has dealings with underworld people convicted in '93 Mumbai bomb blasts case, alleges Fadnavis

    Fadnavis went on to say that he would transmit all of this to the appropriate authorities, as well as to Sharad Pawar, so that he would know what his Minister had done.

    Nawab Malik dealings underworld people convicted in 93 Mumbai bomb blasts case Fadnavis gcw
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 1:17 PM IST
    In a fresh attack on Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media on Tuesday. He claimed that Nawab Malik deals with people from the underworld who were convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. The leader added that Malik purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. He asked if the land transaction was to save it from being forfeited under TADA legislation.

    Fadnavis said that a 2.80 acre land on LBS Road in Kurla is known as the Goawala complex and is registered with Solidus Investments Private Limited, which is tied to Nawab Malik's family. The BJP politician further stated that he was a part of the firm but quit after becoming a minister, and that the plot was purchased from mafia figures for Rs 30 lakh. However, only Rs. 20 lakh was paid. He said that this transaction occurred when Malik was a minister. Fadnavis questioned if Malik knew who Salim Patel was and why he bought the land from the convicts.

    Also Read | Nawab Malik Vs Sameer Wankhede: Row over drugs case of NCB officer's sister-in-law

    Fadnavis went on to say that this directly connects the underworld and those who brought the RDX, as well as those who conspired to carry out the bombings. He went on to say that he would transmit all of this to the appropriate authorities, as well as to Sharad Pawar, so that he would know what his Minister had done.

    Salim Patel is criminal Dawood Ibrahim's sidekick, and he was Haseena Parkar's (Dawood's sister) driver. After Dawood escaped, Haseena Parkar purchased the homes through Salim Patel. Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the Mumbai bombings in 1993.

    Earlier this month, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Fadnavis "appears to be the architect" of Maharashtra's illegal narcotics trade. He also published images of Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis with an accused drug dealer named Jaydeep Rana.

    Also Read | 'Have proof of drug peddler's link': NCP leader Nawab Malik again targets Devendra Fadnavis

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 1:53 PM IST
