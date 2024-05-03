Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Cracks spotted on Akkulam Glass Bridge in suspected case of vandalism

    Ahead of the opening of the glass bridge in Akkulam, cracks were spotted raising concerns about the safety standards. The officials allege that the cracks in the glass bridge were caused by suspected vandalism.

    Thiruvananthapuram: Just two months following the Varkala floating bridge accident, concerns arose as cracks were discovered in the glass bridge set to open at Akkulam Tourist Village. This raises significant worries regarding the quality and safety standards of adventure tourism infrastructure in the state. Sreekaryam police received a complaint asking to investigate the mystery of finding a crack in the middle of the glass bridge. The police are in the position of conducting a scientific investigation.

    Kerala: Inauguration of Akkulam Glass Bridge postponed for second time

    The inauguration of the glass bridge, originally scheduled for March, was postponed following the March 9 floating bridge accident. The collapse of the 100-meter-long floating bridge resulted in fifteen people falling into the sea due to rough waves.

    Cracks have now appeared on the 52-meter glass bridge at Akkulam, touted by the tourism department as a vital adventure infrastructure. The bridge, constructed at a height of 75 feet, is facing serious structural issues, raising concerns about its safety and reliability.

    The adventure tourism activities at the Akkulam Tourist Village are jointly implemented by the Vattiyoorkavu Youth Brigade Entrepreneurs Cooperative Society (VYBeCOS) and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

    VYBeCOS alleges that the cracks in the glass bridge were caused by suspected vandalism.

    The glass bridge is 75 feet high and 52 meters long. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas announced the glass bridge in May 2023.  It also has the distinction of being the first glass bridge under the Department of Tourism. 

