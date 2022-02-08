  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat serial blasts case: 49 accused convicted, 28 acquitted

    The trial against 77 accused was completed by the court in September last year. Nearly 56 people were killed in a series of bomb blasts in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in 2008.

    Gujarat serial blasts case: 49 accused convicted, 28 acquitted-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 2:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    After a protracted trial that lasted almost 13 years, a special court in Gujarat convicted 49 accused while acquitted 28 out of 77 accused in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

    The trial against 77 accused was completed by the court in September last year. Nearly 56 people were killed in a series of bomb blasts in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad in 2008.

    At least 56 people were killed and over 200 injured in 21 bomb blasts that had hit Ahmedabad city within a span of 70 minutes on July 26, 2008.

    The special court will spell out the quantum of punishment on Wednesday. Special Judge AR Patel delivered the verdict in the most high-profile serial blasts case in Gujarat.

    Also read: Hijab case hearing: Will go by Constitution, says Karnataka HC

    What happened on the fateful night?

    In 2008, after the serial blasts, the Gujarat Police busted a nationwide network of radical elements from a minority community, who where involved in carrying out serial blasts in the city.

    The police said people associated with banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), a faction of radicals of the outlawed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), were allegedly involved in carrying out the serial blasts in which 56 innocent people were killed and over 200 sustained serious injuries.

    Also read: PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, BJP's Tathagatha Roy lists 9 flaws

    There were a series of bomb explosions in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008, which resulted in death of 56 persons and injuries of various types to 240 persons. The explosions were caused at public premises and crowded places with intention to cause terror among public at large. A total 23 blasts took place in the city between 6:30 pm to 7:45 pm.

    A few minutes prior to the blast, the television channels and media had received an email, purportedly from an organization called as 'Indian Mujahideen' warning that such a series of blasts would occur. Thereafter, Surat police recovered 29 bombs from various parts of the city between 28 July and 31 July 2008. The materials used in the blasts were similar to those used in Ahmedabad, except that the integrated circuits were used in the preparation of the Surat bombs. Investigations revealed that faulty circuits and detonators had rendered the bombs ineffective and hence had not exploded.

    Also read: Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    Also read: Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order to revoke MediaOne news channel license

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suno Kejriwal Suno Yogi Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    'Suno Kejriwal', 'Suno Yogi': Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    If Congress wasn't there, religion politics wouldn't surface: PM Modi's unsparing dynasty attack in RS-dnm

    ‘If Congress wasn’t there...’: PM Modi’s unsparing dynasty attack in RS

    Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Modi Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga

    Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order to revoke MediaOne news channel license-dnm

    Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order to revoke MediaOne news channel license

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Hijab row Latest updates from the High Court hearing gcw

    Hijab case hearing: Will go by Constitution, says Karnataka HC

    UP Election 2022 BJP Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022 promises free electricity to farmers and more gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022' promises free electricity to farmers & more

    Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    Suno Kejriwal Suno Yogi Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    'Suno Kejriwal', 'Suno Yogi': Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    Tamil Nadu Kerala bishop 5 others arrested in illegal sand mining case gcw

    Tamil Nadu: Kerala bishop, 5 others arrested in illegal sand mining case

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon