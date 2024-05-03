'Daro mat, bhago mat': PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's move to contest LS polls from Raebareli (WATCH)

The Prime Minister also stressed on Rahul Gandhi's attempt to evade a potential loss in Amethi, suggesting his move to Raebareli as a move of fear. "They ask everyone 'Daro Mat'. Today, I also ask them, 'Daro Mat, Bhago Mat'… (don't be scared, don't run)," PM Modi said.

In a scathing address during a rally in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 3) ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency. PM Modi attributed Gandhi's move to fear of defeat in Kerala's Wayanad and challenged him to confront the BJP in Amethi without "running or being scared".

Referring to the Congress leader's candidacy in Wayanad, PM Modi accused him of seeking a safe seat for himself. Addressing a rally, PM Modi said, "I had already said that the Shehzada was going to lose in Wayanad. I had said that as soon as the polling was completed in Wayanad, he would start looking for another seat. He is so scared of Amethi that he is running towards Raebareli," PM Modi remarked.

'New India is a dangerous entity': Pak UN envoy trolled for attack on PM Modi over targeted killings (WATCH)

The Prime Minister also stressed on Rahul Gandhi's attempt to evade a potential loss in Amethi, suggesting his move to Raebareli as a move of fear. "They ask everyone 'Daro Mat'. Today, I also ask them, 'Daro Mat, Bhago Mat'… (don't be scared, don't run)," PM Modi said.

Additionally, PM Modi slammed Sonia Gandhi for giving up the Raebareli seat and securing a safe position in the Rajya Sabha. "I had already said in the Parliament that their (Congress) biggest leader will not dare to fight elections and she will run away. She ran away to Rajasthan and came to the Rajya Sabha," PM Modi quipped.

Chopper scheduled to pick up Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare crashes, pilot safe (WATCH)

Earlier today, the Congress party announced that Rahul Gandhi will be its candidate from Raebareli, a constituency long held by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, for four consecutive terms. This announcement, made on the final day for nomination filing, marks a strategic shift in the party's electoral lineup.

Latest Videos