Good news for RCB fans: BMTC announces special bus service for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

BMTC launches special bus service for IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting May 4th. Routes cover various parts of the city, aiming to ease the commute for cricket fans. The initiative aims to reduce traffic congestion, promote public transport, and enhance the match-day experience. Spectators are encouraged to utilize the service for hassle-free travel.

Great news for cricket enthusiasts in Bengaluru, as the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) unveils a special bus service for all IPL matches hosted at the renowned Chinnaswamy Stadium. This endeavour is geared towards offering convenient transportation choices for spectators, guaranteeing a smooth commute to and from the venue.

Starting from May 4th, BMTC will operate exclusive bus services on match days, with routes extending to various parts of the city. This service will be available for IPL matches scheduled on May 4th, 12th, and 18th, catering to the transportation needs of cricket enthusiasts across Bengaluru.

The decision to introduce this special bus service comes as a relief for many IPL fans who often face challenges in commuting to the stadium, especially during peak hours. By extending its bus operations, BMTC aims to alleviate traffic congestion around the stadium area and provide a comfortable travel experience for spectators.

The routes covered by the BMTC buses include:



- Kadugodi from Chinnaswamy Stadium

- Route: HAL Road

- Chinnaswamy Stadium to Sarjapur

- Chinnaswamy Stadium to Electronic City

- Route: Hosur Road

- Chinnaswamy Stadium to Bannerghatta National Park

- Chinnaswamy Stadium to Kengeri HB Quarters

- Route: MCTC & Nayandahalli

- Chinnaswamy Stadium to Popular Township

- Route: Magadi Road

- Chinnaswamy Stadium to Yelahanka 5th Stage

- Chinnaswamy Stadium to RK Heggade Nagar

- Route: Nagawara & Tannery Road

- Chinnaswamy Stadium to Bangalore

- Route: Hennur Road

- Chinnaswamy Stadium to Hoskote

- Chinnaswamy Stadium to Banashankari

With this initiative, BMTC seeks to enhance the overall match-day experience for IPL attendees while also promoting the use of public transportation for large-scale events. Cricket fans are encouraged to take advantage of the BMTC bus service during IPL match days to avoid the hassle of driving through congested roads and finding parking near the stadium.

Latest Videos