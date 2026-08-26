A 31-year-old woman developed a severe brain disorder, Wernicke's encephalopathy, after undertaking a 15-day water-only diet to lose 20 kg. Neurologist Sun Guifang noted her gait now resembles that of a 'penguin', a symptom that may be permanent. The condition stems from a critical lack of vitamin B1.

A 31-year-old woman from Henan province, China, developed a severe brain disorder after reportedly undertaking a 15-day water-only diet. Neurologist Sun Guifang of The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University confirms the woman now walks with a distinctive 'penguin-like' gait. This symptom, Dr. Sun warns, may prove irreversible.

Her identity remains anonymous. The woman sought weight loss through extreme fasting. She successfully shed 20 kilograms, dropping from 70 kg to 50 kg within weeks. This prolonged abstinence reportedly formed part of 'bigu', a traditional Taoist fasting practice. 'Bigu' translates to "abstaining from grains." Historically, practitioners aimed to purify the body, achieve spiritual enlightenment, or even attain immortality. They forgo staple foods—sometimes all food—for extended periods. Medical experts, however, warn such practices, particularly a 15-day water-only fast, carry serious health risks not accounted for in spiritual interpretations.

15-Day Water Diet!

The lack of thiamine triggers a host of debilitating symptoms. These affect multiple brain regions. Expect mental confusion, ataxia (impaired coordination and balance leading to an unsteady gait), and ophthalmoplegia (eye movement disorders). In severe cases, profound memory deterioration also occurs. These symptoms collectively paint a grim picture of compromised brain function. They link directly to the brain's inability to process energy. Neurologist Sun Guifang noted the woman’s particular 'penguin-like' walking impairment. It is a hallmark symptom of ataxia associated with Wernicke's encephalopathy. She stressed its potential permanence—a stark reminder of the severe, lasting consequences of such extreme diets.

The 'Penguin-Like' Gait: A Permanent Impairment?

Among the severe symptoms the 31-year-old woman shows, her distinctive walking pattern became a particularly striking and concerning indicator of neurological damage. Dr. Sun Guifang, the attending neurologist, described her current gait as 'penguin-like'. This term characterizes a waddling, broad-based, shuffling walk. This form of ataxia is a classic sign of severe neurological dysfunction. It often results from damage to the cerebellum or other brain parts responsible for balance and coordination.

Risks of Prolonged Water-Only Diets and Extreme Fasting

The case of the woman from Henan province serves as a stark warning. It highlights the profound dangers associated with prolonged water-only fasting. Such extreme dietary restrictions carry serious health risks far beyond mere weight loss. The human body needs continuous nutrient intake. Its reserves of water-soluble vitamins, especially key ones like thiamine, deplete rapidly—often within just two weeks, precisely the duration of the woman's fast. Once these vital reserves exhaust, the brain's ability to convert glucose into usable energy severely compromises. This initiates a cascade of events, culminating in serious and often irreversible neurological damage.

Upon admission, doctors swiftly diagnosed the woman with Wernicke's encephalopathy. This serious neurological condition demands immediate medical attention. It primarily stems from a severe deficiency of essential vitamins, especially vitamin B1 (thiamine), and sometimes folic acid. Thiamine is key for the brain's energy metabolism; it acts as a co-enzyme in glucose breakdown. Without enough thiamine, brain cells cannot effectively convert glucose into the energy they need. This leads to cellular damage and dysfunction. The human body stores very little thiamine. Reserves can deplete rapidly if dietary intake stops.