Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh chaired a review meeting on rising H1N1, dengue, and malaria cases. He directed officials to strengthen on-ground preparedness and awareness, assuring citizens the health system is ready to handle the situation.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday chaired an inter-sectoral review meeting to assess the rising trend of seasonal influenza, including H1N1, and review Delhi's preparedness for dengue and malaria. Senior officials from the Health Department, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment participated in the meeting.

According to a press release, the Health Minister reviewed disease trends, surveillance, hospital preparedness, availability of medicines and testing facilities, as well as awareness and preventive measures being undertaken across Delhi. He directed all concerned agencies to ensure that preparedness and awareness activities are reflected on the ground and not remain limited to reports and data.

H1N1 Predominant Subtype in Delhi

Singh also highlighted that during a meeting with the Union Health Minister last week, he was assured of full support and cooperation from the Centre in strengthening Delhi's preparedness and response to seasonal influenza and other public-health challenges. Delhi has recorded 2,308 H1N1 cases, while cumulative Influenza A+B cases stood at around 3000 cases during 2026. H1N1 is currently the predominant influenza subtype in Delhi, while H3N2 was predominant during the previous year, the press release said.

Singh said Delhi's dense and highly connected urban environment can contribute to the spread of respiratory infections, making timely awareness and preventive action particularly important. The Health Minister directed the concerned departments to strengthen IEC and awareness activities through public-facing platforms and high-footfall areas. He also called for coordinated awareness campaigns involving agencies such as the Transport Department, MCD and NDMC, Delhi Cantonment and DMRC, the release said.

The Health Department's preparedness measures include strengthened ILI/SARI surveillance, early detection, timely reporting, appropriate testing of eligible cases and ensuring adequate availability of antiviral medicines and other hospital logistics. Singh said that Delhi is implementing the health advisory issued by the Centre, and the same has been communicated to all hospitals and concerned departments for necessary compliance and coordinated action.

Dengue and Malaria Status Reviewed

The release noted that the meeting also reviewed the latest status of dengue and malaria in Delhi. Delhi has reported 570 dengue cases and 215 malaria cases so far in 2026. No deaths have been reported due to either dengue or malaria during the current year.

Singh directed MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment to expedite anti-larval measures, spraying and fogging, particularly in and around schools, hospitals and other public places, and ensure effective source reduction. The Health Minister also sought details from each participating agency regarding awareness camps and IEC activities. He directed that these activities be undertaken in a time-bound manner, with action-taken reports furnished to the Health Department.

'No Need for Panic': Health Minister Assures Preparedness

Singh emphasised that while there is no need for panic, continued vigilance is essential. He directed officials to maintain adequate hospital preparedness, including medicines, testing facilities and other essential logistics, while strengthening surveillance and timely reporting, the press release said.

Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is maintaining close coordination among departments to strengthen public-health preparedness and ensure timely action, the release added.

Singh said, "I want to reassure the people of Delhi that there is no need for panic. Our health system is fully prepared, and we are continuously monitoring the situation. At the same time, we cannot be complacent. I have directed all concerned agencies to intensify awareness and preventive measures in a time-bound manner. The work must reflect on the ground and not remain confined to reports. Our priority is early detection, timely treatment, effective prevention and keeping the people of Delhi informed and protected."

The Health Minister appealed to citizens to follow basic respiratory and hygiene precautions, avoid close contact when unwell and seek timely medical advice if symptoms persist or become severe. (ANI)