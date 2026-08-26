Delhi government is preparing measures to control onion and sugar prices, including NAFED procurement and affordable distribution camps, if retail rates rise further.

Food and Supplies Minister of Delhi Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday has assured people that the government is working in collaboration with the Centre to ensure the control of prices of onion and sugar in the market. Preparations are underway by the government to ensure that there are affordable supplies in case of any hike in prices.

Delhi Plans To Sell Onions At Affordable Prices

In his statement to ANI, Sirsa said that the government has been in constant touch with the Central government regarding the issue of prices of onions. In case it becomes necessary, the government can procure the stock of onions from the Centre and supply it to the various markets in Delhi.

There have been preparations made for setting up distribution camps in various locations to sell onions to consumers at affordable prices.

Preparations Being Made To Control Price Of Sugar

According to the minister, such preparations are also being made for sugar in case of any necessity. Preparations have already started to prevent hoarding and supply sufficient quantities to consumers through regular market system.

Officials have been asked to watch out for stocks and supplies. Traders and suppliers who stock sugar above the specified limit could get into trouble according to relevant government guidelines.

NAFED Procurement Plan in Place

In a meeting held earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewed the issues of increasing prices. As per officials, there is currently no shortage of onions or sugar in the national capital. However, the government has formulated a contingency plan for any rise in retail prices.

Under this plan, the government could directly procure onions and sugar from the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED). The commodities would then be sold at cost price from various places in Delhi. The government will bear all transportation and other related costs.

Supply Chain To Be Monitored

As per the Chief Minister’s office, the Food and Supplies Department has been asked to make an action plan for selling the NAFED procured onions to the consumers through the distribution camps.

Officials will also keep an eye on the arrival of onion consignments to ensure that the supply chain is not disturbed.

Sirsa further added that the government in Delhi will make efforts to ensure that any variations in the prices of basic necessities do not put extra pressure on people financially.