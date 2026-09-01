Unidentified persons allegedly stole 11 weapons, including four AK-203 rifles, from a Madras Regiment facility in Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The Bollaram police have registered a case and are investigating the high-profile theft.

Unidentified persons allegedly broke open the lock of a weapons storage room and escaped with 11 weapons -- including four AK-203 rifles, six pistols, and one INSAS rifle -- along with ammunition from the highly secured Madras Regiment facility within the Bollaram police station limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials said.

Police Launch Investigation

Police officials said that the theft was discovered on Sunday night by Army officials who subsequently lodged a complaint with the Bollaram Police. A case was registered on Monday. Since the facility is located in a restricted defence area, police are keeping specific details confidential. The Bollaram police is investigating the matter. The case has been registered against individuals who stole 11 weapons from the storage room.

Internal Inquiry Initiated

Following detection of the theft, the unit authorities initiated verification of the weapon and ammunition records, searched the authorised storage areas and adjoining premises, checked relevant registers and records, and identified and questioned personnel having authorised access to the storage areas. The concerned areas were also secured, and the matter was reported to the chain of command and other concerned authorities. An internal inquiry has also been initiated to ascertain the circumstances leading to the loss.

In view of the nature of the missing articles, particularly the service weapons, the unit authorities requested the Police to investigate the matter, register an FIR under the applicable provisions, trace and recover the missing weapons, and identify those responsible. Bollaram Police registered a case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)