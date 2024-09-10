Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We do not employ your children': Company's memo on 'no sick leave for kids' sparks outrage

    An unnamed company has sparked controversy by declaring a policy that prohibits employees from taking leave to care for their ill children.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 5:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    In a recent and incendiary memo, an unnamed company has sparked controversy by declaring a policy that prohibits employees from taking leave to care for their ill children. The announcement has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with users decrying the policy as a severe affront to fundamental decency and work-life balance.

    The memo, which surfaced on the viral Reddit forum 'antiwork,' has struck a nerve with workers who view the policy as emblematic of a growing disregard for personal well-being. It starkly declares, "Calling out because your child is sick is no longer a valid excuse to miss work and will now result in a write-up. We do not employ your children, and as such, their sickness is not an excuse for you to miss work. Go, team!"

    The memo’s chilling tone and the blunt assertion that "We do not employ your children" have set the internet ablaze. The implication that familial responsibilities should be subordinated to professional obligations has elicited a wave of outrage across various sectors.

    One Redditor, channeling their frustration, remarked, "Well, you don't employ my partner, my parents, friends, or extended family either. All of which could need my help, could die, could have a wedding, a graduation, or another big life event I want to be present for. Time to only hire orphans with no relationships whatsoever. Idiot employer."

    Another commenter took a more sardonic approach, quipping, "Clearly, they want you to bring your sick children in with you, so they can anoint the boss's desk with vomit."

    A third user voiced a sentiment resonating with many, saying, "Certain things make you roll your eyes and say fine, I’ll do it. Other things actively breed resentment and will make you work against the company. This is one of those."

    This backlash unfolds against a backdrop of rising discontent in workplaces where employees increasingly feel the pressure of balancing professional demands with personal responsibilities. As discussions around flexible work arrangements, paid family leave, and employee rights continue to gain momentum, the recent memo starkly contrasts with the more empathetic policies adopted by progressive companies.

    While some organizations are championing progressive measures to accommodate employees' needs outside the office, this latest policy is viewed by many as a stark reminder of the persistent divide between compassionate work environments and those prioritizing rigid corporate mandates.

