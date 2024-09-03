Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai techie cautions against 'hustle culture' after he ends up in hospital, blames poor lifestyle. See pic

    Kritarth Mittal, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and visionary founder of Soshals, blamed poor lifestyle choices for a health scare that led to his hospitalisation. He cautioned against 'hustle culture' and said he ended up in the hospital after pulling all-nighters, getting less than five hours of sleep a day and following an unhealthy diet.

    Mumbai techie cautions against 'hustle culture' after he ends up in hospital, blames poor lifestyle. See pic shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 5:44 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 5:44 PM IST

    Kritarth Mittal, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and visionary founder of Soshals, has taken to social media to unveil the stark, often concealed costs of relentless 'hustle culture'. Hustle culture glorifies relentless work, often at the expense of mental well-being. The constant pressure to be productive can lead to burnout, anxiety, and depression.

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mittal, a luminary in the tech sector, shared a haunting image from his hospital bed, delivering a stark cautionary message about the perils of an imbalanced work regime.

    Mittal blamed poor lifestyle choices for a health scare that led to his hospitalisation. He also cautioned against 'hustle culture' and said he ended up in the hospital after pulling all-nighters, getting less than five hours of sleep a day and following an unhealthy diet.

    “Hustle culture comes with a cost — some you incur right away and some over decades. Choice is yours, I'm just here to show you the ugly side of it so you don't get swayed easy. This is me after pulling all-nighters, sleeping for less than 5-6 hours, and no diet plan,” Mittal tweeted.

    The seasoned entrepreneur, whose meteoric rise in the tech industry is the stuff of legend, confessed that his rigorous schedule, a fixture since his college days, has finally exacted its toll. “TBH (to be honest) my routine has been like that since my college days but now my body has started to remind me that I am not 20 anymore,” he admitted in a subsequent post.

    A proud alumnus of SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai, Mittal revealed his struggle to embrace healthier habits despite numerous attempts.

    “I have a diet plan and I've tried to set up a sleep cycle, I just am ridiculously bad at following a routine. When I'm working, I lose track of time and then everything after that gets disrupted in order,” he lamented.

    Mittal’s message was clear – a warning to others about the toll that an unbalanced lifestyle can take on one’s health.

    Mittal’s battle with persistent body pain and dark circles underscores the severe repercussions of his unrelenting lifestyle. Vowing to shift his focus to self-care, he has committed to prioritizing his health moving forward.

    Mittal’s story has resonated deeply with many, with a stark reminder that while “hustle culture” may glorify constant productivity and sleepless nights, it often comes at the expense of one’s health, and of course the need for a work-life balance! 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IC814 The Kandahar Hijack row: Netflix agrees to mention real names of hijackers to opening disclaimer snt

    'IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack' row: Netflix agrees to mention real names of hijackers to opening disclaimer

    Bengaluru Germany-based Flixbus debuts in South India, promising to elevate travel experience vkp

    Bengaluru: Germany-based Flixbus debuts in South India, promising to elevate travel experience

    Opinion Drone attacks in Manipur: Concerns rise over advanced warfare and possible China, US involvement snt

    Opinion | Drone attacks in Manipur: Concerns rise over advanced warfare and possible China, US involvement

    Kerala: 2 women killed after fire breaks out at insurance office in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: 2 killed after fire breaks out at insurance office in Thiruvananthapuram

    Revolt within Kerala CPM subsides, MLA who left CM red-faced mellows anr

    Revolt within Kerala CPM subsides, MLA who left CM red-faced mellows

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru to get Science City with Rs 200 crore investment says Minister NS Bosaraju vkp

    Bengaluru to get ‘Science City’ with Rs 200 crore investment: Minister NS Bosaraju

    iPhone SE 4 to be debut alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? Here's what we know so far gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to be debut alongside iPhone 16 series on September 9? Here's what we know so far

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Perfect Besan Ladoo recipe for the festival NTI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Perfect Besan Ladoo recipe for the festival

    ELIMINATED! Israel confirms killing of cola-drinking Hamas terrorist who murdered man in front of kids on Oct 7 shk

    ELIMINATED! Israel confirms killing of cola-drinking Hamas terrorist who murdered man in front of kids on Oct

    cricket World Test Championship table: Bangladesh overtake England after historic series win in Pakistan scr

    World Test Championship table: Bangladesh overtake England after historic series win in Pakistan

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon