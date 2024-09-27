"Water and terrorism don't flow together...": CM Yogi says Pakistan will yearn for every drop of water

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir, urged voters to support BJP candidates and criticized Pakistan, saying it will soon struggle for water due to its own actions.

Jammu: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday "Since childhood, we've been singing the lines, 'Bina Sindhu ke Hind kahan hai, Ravi bin Punjab nahi, Ganga aakhir khush ho kaise, jab tak sang Chenab nahi.'"

He continued, “While ordering a review of the 1960 Indus water treaty, the Government of India has said in clear terms that 'water and terrorism don't flow together.’ Until now, Pakistan has been holding a begging bowl, but soon it will be desperate for every single drop of water."

CM Yogi was in Jammu and Kashmir for the second day to campaign for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in the upcoming assembly elections. He urged voters to support BJP candidates, including Sunil Bhardwaj from Ramnagar, Ranveer Singh Pathania from Udhampur East, Bharat Bhushan from Kathua, and Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar. His rallies drew large crowds eager to see and hear him speak.

Highlighting Pakistan's current troubles, the CM stated, “Pakistan is suffering for two reasons: first, it is facing the consequences of its own actions. Balochistan no longer wishes to remain part of Pakistan because its government treats them as foreigners. Similarly, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is rejecting Pakistan's rule, expressing a preference to join Jammu and Kashmir and contribute to realizing the vision of Akhand Bharat, rather than dying of starvation."

The CM issued a stern warning to those spreading terror at Pakistan's behest, stating they will neither have a shroud to cover themselves nor land for burial. Pakistan-backed terrorists know the cost of their actions, and soon Pakistan will be divided into three parts, ceasing to exist as it is known today.

CM Yogi stated that the effectiveness of the double-engine government is evident in Uttar Pradesh, where Ram Lalla was finally enthroned in Ayodhya Dham after 500 years. “Some claimed that building the Ram Mandir would lead to rivers of blood. We asserted that in New India, rivers of blood do not flow; instead, it knows how to protect itself,” he remarked.

The CM further noted that in the past seven and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has not witnessed a single riot. He asserted that, like UP, Jammu and Kashmir also deserves development.

Yogi Adityanath stated that the Congress, PDP, and National Conference have exploited the public by transforming the paradise on Earth into a warehouse of the sin of religious fanaticism. "These parties fostered terrorism and corruption for their political gain, but with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, development has surged in Jammu and Kashmir. The region has shifted from being a terrorist state to a tourism destination. The country’s largest and highest bridge is currently under construction in Jammu and Kashmir, and a world-class train service like Vande Bharat has begun operations from Jammu to Delhi. While the NC, Congress, and PDP armed the youth with guns, the BJP government under PM Modi is providing employment opportunities by equipping them with tablets.”

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, CM Yogi stated that those who claim they will restore Article 370 if their government comes to power are essentially seeking to bring back an era of terrorism, nepotism, and corruption. He emphasized that these individuals do not prioritize peace, harmony, and development; instead, they desire power.

“There is no room for these three parties here. The public has decided to say goodbye to this trio. When in power, the leaders of Congress, NC, and PDP spent eight months a year in Europe and England and three months in Delhi. With such limited engagement, how can Jammu possibly develop in just one month?”

Accusing the trio of Congress, NC, and PDP of fostering an environment of anarchy, corruption, nepotism, and terrorism, Yogi Adityanath stated, “The people from the Bakarwal, Gujjar, Dalit, and Valmiki communities have been deprived of their rights for too long. In contrast, the BJP is effecting positive change in their lives under the leadership of PM Modi. The Ayodhya International Airport in Uttar Pradesh has been named after Maharishi Valmiki, reflecting our commitment to honoring our heritage. Meanwhile, under PM Modi's leadership, 80 crore people in India are receiving free rations, while Pakistan finds itself begging for assistance.”

CM Yogi Adityanath remarked that while Congress claims "Haath badlega haalat," the reality is that their leadership has only worsened the situation. He urged the public to support the formation of a double-engine BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure security and development, and to realize Atal ji's vision of Akhand Bharat.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted that Kathua is historically significant as the district where Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder president of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, faced brutal treatment in 1952 for his democratic protest against the inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution, which contradicted the sentiments of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He pointed out that the voices of the people were suppressed by the Congress government.

CM Yogi emphasized that Article 370 is at the root of the Congress party's sins, leading to the suffering of Jammu and Kashmir through partition, terrorism, migration, and neglect. He stated that under PM Modi's leadership, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's vision has come to fruition. BJP and Jana Sangh workers have long chanted the slogan, "Jahan hue balidan Mukherjee, woh Kashmir humara hai" (the Kashmir where Mukherjee sacrificed his life is ours).

CM Yogi emphasized that since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has rejoined the path of development. Today, instead of violence, the region hosts G-20 conferences, with opportunities for work for every individual and access to water for every field.

Union Minister and Udhampur MP Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP state president Ravinder Raina, and Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, among others, were present at all the public meetings.

Yogi Maharaj is the Chief Minister of 'Uttam Pradesh': Jitendra Singh

Union Minister and Udhampur MP Jitendra Singh remarked that Yogi Adityanath is not merely the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh; he is the Chief Minister of "Uttam Pradesh." He emphasized that CM Yogi has transformed the state into an exemplary model, enhancing law and order to a level that serves as a benchmark for all of India.

"Yogi Adityanath has become an ideal for millions of Indians," Singh stated. "He communicates with the people in a way that resonates with their understanding. He embodies the qualities of a Maharaj, chanting mantras, and taking decisive action against land encroachments with a bulldozer. Despite bad weather, CM Yogi fulfilled his promise and came here. Such personalities have come here who have got the Ram temple constructed under the guidance of PM Modi.”

