    UPITS 2024: National Education Policy, ICT integration highlighted in higher education stall

    Key accomplishments on display include the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in education, the promotion of regional languages, and the incorporation of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) into higher education. 

    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    The Higher Education Department has established a stall at the second edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS), held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. This exhibit highlights the innovative initiatives and achievements of the Yogi government in the field of higher education. 

    Key accomplishments on display include the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the integration of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in education, the promotion of regional languages, and the incorporation of the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) into higher education. 

    Additionally, the stall showcases ongoing efforts to establish private universities and colleges, along with the growing interest from investors, underscoring Uttar Pradesh's emergence as an educational hub. 

    Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, key developments in higher education were prominently showcased at the International Trade Show. The Higher Education Department's stall, conceptualized and designed under the guidance of Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, was closely monitored by the Principal Secretary of Higher Education, who also provided suggestions for improvement. This stall became a special attraction at the event, offering a comprehensive display of various aspects of higher education. 

    One of the highlights was the introduction of the state's proposed Higher Education Promotion Policy, aimed at attracting top-tier private and foreign universities. The policy offers benefits such as stamp duty exemptions, capital subsidies, and financial incentives for the use of renewable energy.

    The detailed promotion of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) was another major focus. NEP 2020 has been fully implemented in all courses across Uttar Pradesh, except those governed by regulatory bodies. Key reforms include options for accelerated degree completion, the introduction of a four-year undergraduate program, multidisciplinary learning, and continuous internal evaluation (CIE). 

    Additionally, advancements in the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in education were showcased, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's progress in digital learning.  Tablets and mobile devices have been distributed to students, and an e-studio for online education has been established in Prayagraj. Furthermore, over 4.1 million students are registered in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), and the Samarth-ERP system has been implemented across all state universities.

    The promotion of regional languages was another notable achievement. In alignment with NEP 2020, regional languages are being prioritized in higher education in Uttar Pradesh. Language centers have been established in all higher education institutions, and e-content is being developed in local languages to enhance accessibility. 

    Similarly, the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) is being integrated into the curriculum, with each subject's first unit dedicated to connecting students with India's traditional arts, culture, and knowledge systems.

