Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's unseen letter to PV Narasimha Rao from 1996 goes viral; read here

    Ratan Tata's handwritten letter to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, expressing gratitude for his pivotal economic reforms, has gone viral.

    'Every Indian owes you a debt': Ratan Tata's unseen letter to PV Narasimha Rao from 1996 goes viral; read here shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

    A previously undisclosed letter penned by the late industrial titan, Ratan Tata, has surfaced, shedding light on his deep admiration for the trailblazing economic reforms championed by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Tata, who passed away last week, wrote this heartfelt note in 1996, praising Rao's transformative role in reshaping India's economic landscape.

    The handwritten letter, dated August 27, 1996, was recently shared on social media by Harsh Goenka, Chairman of the RPG Group in a heartfelt tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata. Goenka expressed his emotions while sharing the image on X, stating, "Beautiful writing from a beautiful person."

    In his eloquent message, Tata reflected on Rao’s monumental contribution to India's economy, expressing a sense of personal and national gratitude. He specifically addressed the criticism Rao had been facing at the time, writing, "As I read the recent spate of unkind references to you, I felt compelled to write you to tell you that while others' memories may be short, I will always recognize and respect your outstanding achievement in heralding much-needed economic reforms in India."

    Also read: As Noel Tata takes over from Ratan Tata, a look at sharp contrast between their style, leadership

    PV Narasimha Rao is widely celebrated as the 'Father of Indian Economic Reforms,' owing to his visionary leadership alongside then Finance Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh. Together, they spearheaded the 1991 Liberalization, Privatization, and Globalization (LPG) reforms, which catapulted India's economy onto the global stage.

    Tata’s letter continues with an impassioned tribute, “Every Indian should owe you a debt of gratitude for the courageous and far-sighted ‘opening up’ of India.” He acknowledged Rao's pivotal role in putting "India on the world map in an economic sense," marking him as a figure of historic importance in the nation’s development.

    The letter categorically calls it out as “personal”. It was written on August 27, 1996, on a sheet of paper from Bombay House, the head office of Tata Group.

    Also read: How Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata shifted the Tata Nano project from West Bengal to Gujarat

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection dmn

    Kerala: P Sarin openly voices discontent over Congress leadership's Palakkad by-poll candidate selection

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar anr

    People of Wayanad deserve better than Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka: BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    IAF UWM car rally Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun vkp

    IAF-UWM car rally: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh interacts with participants at Dehradun

    Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Maid caught red-handed mixing urine in dough to make rotis; internet disgusted (WATCH) snt

    Ghaziabad SHOCKER! Maid caught red-handed mixing urine in dough to make rotis; internet disgusted (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student RTM

    Pakistani stars Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and others condemn 'Shameful' rape of Lahore student

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more dmn

    Prithviraj Sukumaran net worth: Know about his salary, assets and more

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17 RBA

    Cyclone Alert: Severe cyclone threatens Bay of Bengal; potential landfall on October 17

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success? NTI

    Diwali 2024: How many diyas to light for attracting wealth and success?

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details gcw

    Indian Railways announces several special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2024; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon