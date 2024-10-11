Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    As Noel Tata takes over from Ratan Tata, a look at sharp contrast between their style, leadership

    Noel Tata’s appointment as chairman of Tata Trusts, after the passing of legendary Ratan Tata, marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Tata empire. While the brothers share a common heritage, their leadership styles couldn’t be more different.

    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 7:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

    Noel Naval Tata has been appointed the new Chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding his half-brother, the legendary Ratan Tata, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. Having functioned mostly under the shadows of his illustrious half-brother, Noel (67) will now have the responsibility of leading the Tata Trusts -- broadly comprising Sir Ratan Tata Trust & Allied Trusts, and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust & Allied Trusts -- that hold a controlling 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding and promoter firm of Tata Group companies.

    Son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata, Noel Tata currently serves on the board of various Tata Group companies, including as the Chairman of Trent, Tata International Ltd, Voltas & Tata Investment Corporation and as the Vice Chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Ltd.

    Despite the family ties, Noel's leadership style is starkly different from Ratan's, leaning more toward quiet efficiency and low-profile management. As a seasoned leader, Noel has already been overseeing five major Tata Group companies, delivering remarkable performance, particularly with Trent Limited, where the company's shares have skyrocketed by over 6,000% in the past decade.

    Proven Leadership Across Tata Group Companies

    With a distinguished 40-year career within the Tata Group, Noel Tata has left a significant mark on several companies, including Tata International Limited, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Steel, and Titan Company. His astute leadership has fueled the growth and profitability of these entities, reinforcing his reputation as a quiet yet powerful force within the conglomerate.

    A Contrasting Leadership Style

    Noel Tata’s leadership is a sharp contrast to Ratan Tata’s more hands-on, high-profile approach. While Ratan Tata often made bold public decisions, Noel prefers to work in the shadows, maintaining a low profile and steering the companies from behind the scenes. Since taking over as Managing Director of Trent in 1998, Noel has transformed the company, expanding it from a single store to a massive retail network of over 700 outlets across India.

    Spearheading Global Expansion

    Under Noel Tata’s guidance, the Tata Group has significantly expanded its global footprint, particularly in retail. As Managing Director of Trent, he turned the company into a Rs 2.8 lakh crore powerhouse. Similarly, under his leadership, Tata International’s revenues grew from Rs 4,000 crore to an impressive Rs 24,000 crore. His remarkable success in these ventures set the stage for his elevation to chairman of Tata Trusts, a move that was foreshadowed in 2019 when he was appointed as a trustee.

    Noel Tata's past records

    Noel Tata's last executive assignment was as the Managing Director of Tata International Ltd, the trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group, between August 2010 and November 2021. He had overseen the growth of the company from a turnover of USD 500 million to over USD 3 billion.

    Before his stint in Tata International, Noel Tata served as the Managing Director of Trent Ltd, Tata group's retail arm. He played a pivotal role in the growth of Trent across formats, from a one-store operation in 1998 to over 700 stores across formats.

    A graduate from Sussex University (UK), Noel completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD.

