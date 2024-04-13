Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Don't get me wrong...': Congress' Laxman Savadi to Kharge before chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH)

    In a Congress election rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Congress MLA Lakshman Savadi challenged the BJP's monopoly on patriotism, asserting Congress's equal or greater patriotism. He criticized the BJP's unfulfilled promises, highlighting economic challenges. Savadi urged voters to hold BJP accountable in the upcoming elections, questioning their credibility.

    'Don't get me wrong...': Congress' Laxman Savadi to Kharge before chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 13, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

    At a Congress election campaign meeting in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, Athani MLA Lakshman Savadi stirred a controversy while addressing the crowd. Beginning his speech by saying, “Kharge Saheb should not mistake me,” he then asked the crowd to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.

    Speaking further, he proclaimed, "BJP members only think they are patriotic. They think that the country is run by them. All of us here are patriots, children of the soil." Savadi's words echoed with fervour as he continued, shouting slogans alongside activists, "Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai," in a clear challenge to the BJP's perceived monopoly on patriotism. Not stopping there, he emphasized that the Congress, often criticized by the BJP on this front, is equally if not more patriotic.

    'It was a mistake to select Nirmala Sitharaman as MP from Karnataka': Congress MLA Laxman Savadi

    "Kharge Saheb should not be mistaken," Savadi said before launching into his speech. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as he addressed the crowd's expectations and disillusionment, particularly about promises made during Narendra Modi's tenure as Prime Minister.

    "We had a lot of dreams when Narendra Modi was made the Prime Minister," Savadi lamented. Referencing Chakraborty Sulibele of the Sangh Parivar, he recalled promises of bringing back black money to the country, envisioning a future where "with that money, you can build a golden road and eat on a golden plate."

    Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi

    However, the reality, as Savadi pointed out, paints a starkly different picture. "The Emperor lies about the ransom price," he declared, highlighting the current economic challenges facing the nation. "The price of every commodity in the country has skyrocketed today."

    With elections looming, Savadi expressed hope that the people would see through the BJP's rhetoric and hold them accountable for their actions. "What face will the BJP come to ask for votes?" he questioned, urging voters to consider the consequences of their choices carefully.

     

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2024, 3:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details rkn

    Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details

    Centre unveils 50gm colored souvenir silver coin of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha for public purchase AJR

    Centre unveils 50gm colored souvenir silver coin of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha for public purchase

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC officials seize cars carrying crores of cash in Bengaluru's Jayanagar vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC officials seize cars carrying crores of cash in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

    NIA gets 10 day custody of Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case vkp

    BREAKING: NIA gets 10 day custody of Mussavir Hussain, Abdul Taahaa in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

    RJD promises 1 crore jobs, Rs 1 lakh aid for women in its manifesto 'Parivartan Patra' for Lok Sabha polls AJR

    RJD promises 1 crore jobs, Rs 1 lakh aid for women in its manifesto 'Parivartan Patra' for Lok Sabha polls

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic delighted after Kerala Blasters FC's win over Hyderabad FC before playoffs (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic delighted after Kerala Blasters FC's win over Hyderabad FC before playoffs (WATCH)

    PM Modi's bodyguards: SPG officers' skills, salary, weapons & more AJR

    PM Modi's bodyguards: SPG officers' skills, salary, weapons & more

    Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details rkn

    Kerala: CPO rank holders end strike after 62 days before state Secretariat; check details

    Sacred Games? Mirzapur? No, THIS is the most expensive Indian series RKK

    Sacred Games? Mirzapur? No, THIS is the most expensive Indian series

    Centre unveils 50gm colored souvenir silver coin of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha for public purchase AJR

    Centre unveils 50gm colored souvenir silver coin of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha for public purchase

    Recent Videos

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon