'Don't get me wrong...': Congress' Laxman Savadi to Kharge before chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (WATCH)

In a Congress election rally in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, Congress MLA Lakshman Savadi challenged the BJP's monopoly on patriotism, asserting Congress's equal or greater patriotism. He criticized the BJP's unfulfilled promises, highlighting economic challenges. Savadi urged voters to hold BJP accountable in the upcoming elections, questioning their credibility.

At a Congress election campaign meeting in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, Athani MLA Lakshman Savadi stirred a controversy while addressing the crowd. Beginning his speech by saying, “Kharge Saheb should not mistake me,” he then asked the crowd to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans.



Speaking further, he proclaimed, "BJP members only think they are patriotic. They think that the country is run by them. All of us here are patriots, children of the soil." Savadi's words echoed with fervour as he continued, shouting slogans alongside activists, "Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai," in a clear challenge to the BJP's perceived monopoly on patriotism. Not stopping there, he emphasized that the Congress, often criticized by the BJP on this front, is equally if not more patriotic.



'It was a mistake to select Nirmala Sitharaman as MP from Karnataka': Congress MLA Laxman Savadi

"Kharge Saheb should not be mistaken," Savadi said before launching into his speech. The atmosphere was charged with anticipation as he addressed the crowd's expectations and disillusionment, particularly about promises made during Narendra Modi's tenure as Prime Minister.

"We had a lot of dreams when Narendra Modi was made the Prime Minister," Savadi lamented. Referencing Chakraborty Sulibele of the Sangh Parivar, he recalled promises of bringing back black money to the country, envisioning a future where "with that money, you can build a golden road and eat on a golden plate."



Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi

However, the reality, as Savadi pointed out, paints a starkly different picture. "The Emperor lies about the ransom price," he declared, highlighting the current economic challenges facing the nation. "The price of every commodity in the country has skyrocketed today."

With elections looming, Savadi expressed hope that the people would see through the BJP's rhetoric and hold them accountable for their actions. "What face will the BJP come to ask for votes?" he questioned, urging voters to consider the consequences of their choices carefully.