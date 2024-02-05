Karnataka: After Jagadish Shettar, BJP now wooing MLA Laxman Savadi

The BJP is actively considering bringing back former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who recently joined the Congress, to field him in the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency. Efforts to woo him back have intensified, driven by discontent with the current MP Bhagwant Khooba. Savadi's success in a previous by-election and his appeal to Maratha and Lingayat communities make him a strategic candidate.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is actively considering bringing back the former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA, Laxman Savadi, who recently shifted allegiance to the Congress. The focus is on fielding him from the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency, following the successful return of former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar to the party.

Efforts to woo Savadi back into the BJP fold have gained momentum, with party leaders from the Belagavi district engaging in discussions and persuasive talks. Local BJP MLAs have expressed their reservations about the current Bidar Lok Sabha member, Union Minister Bhagwant Khooba, leading to increased efforts to explore alternative candidates.



MLA Prabhu Chavan, echoing the sentiments of several local BJP representatives, has openly appealed to BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra for a reconsideration. The consensus among many MLAs is to field a strong alternative candidate to replace Khooba, prompting a close look at Laxman Savadi.

The strategic move to consider Savadi is rooted in his previous success as the in-charge during the by-election in Basavakalyan assembly constituency in Bidar district. The BJP emerged victorious in that election, adding weight to the discussions about his potential candidacy in the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency.

Key considerations in this political manoeuvre include the crucial Maratha-speaking voter demographic in Bidar, as well as the significant influence of the Lingayat community. BJP strategists believe that Savadi's standing in both these communities could make him a suitable candidate.



Interestingly, during recent discussions between Belagavi BJP leaders and Savadi, his preference for contesting from the Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency surfaced. However, the Jarakiholi brothers, influential party leaders, reportedly disagreed with this proposal, leaving the door open for the Bidar Lok Sabha option.

As the BJP explores its options for the upcoming elections, the potential return of Laxman Savadi adds an intriguing twist to the political landscape. The party is strategically evaluating candidates to secure a strong foothold in the Bidar Lok Sabha constituency.