    'It was a mistake to select Nirmala Sitharaman as MP from Karnataka': Congress MLA Laxman Savadi

    Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi criticized Finance Secretary Nirmala Sitharaman's election as MP from Karnataka, accusing her of overlooking discrimination against the state. Speculations arise about Savadi's absence from a key conference and potential defection to BJP, fueled by his public appearances with BJP leaders and ongoing communications.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    In a recent development, Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi expressed dismay over the election of Finance Secretary Nirmala Sitharaman as a Member of Parliament from Karnataka. Savadi, criticized Sitharaman's role, stating it was inappropriate for her, as a minister, to overlook discrimination against the state government and provide justifications for it. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Tuesday, he emphasized the need to assert the state's rights before the Centre, highlighting the BJP's criticism of the state government as an opposition force.

    Savadi's absence from a crucial conference regarding the implementation of the Five Guarantee Scheme by the state government has sparked speculations. Despite former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar's recent defection from the Congress to rejoin the BJP, rumours are rampant within BJP circles about Savadi following suit. His recent public appearances alongside BJP leaders, notably in Belgaum, have only fueled these speculations further.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams Central Govt; alleges state exploitation over delayed drought relief funds

    Reports suggest ongoing communications between BJP leaders and Savadi, with discussions allegedly revolving around offering him a Lok Sabha election ticket if he decides to join the BJP. Additionally, there have been talks about fielding his son in the upcoming Athani assembly by-election under the BJP banner.

    Savadi's conspicuous absence from the district administration's conference aimed at ensuring the proper implementation of five guarantee schemes has raised eyebrows, with many interpreting it as a sign of his potential shift to the BJP camp.

