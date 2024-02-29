Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Congress, Left not allies in Kerala...' Jairam Ramesh on CPI's Annie Raja taking on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that though the Left is an ally of the INDI Alliance, it is not the same in Kerala. Both the Congress and the Left are at different ends of the political spectrum. He was responding to Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad while CPI nominated Annie Raja in the constituency.

    'Congress, Left not allies in Kerala...' Jairam Ramesh on CPI's Annie Raja taking on Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Delhi: The AICC leadership has hinted that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will contest in Wayanad itself for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul's contesting in Kerala will not be a hindrance to the INDI Alliance and that the fight is between the left and right fronts in Kerala. The Congress's assertion came after Annie Raja, wife of CPI general secretary D Raja, was nominated to contest from the pivotal Wayanad constituency, a seat presently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

    Jairam Ramesh told reporters, "The Left parties are very much part of the INDIA group. It has always been understood that this does not preclude group partners from contesting against each other in different states especially Kerala."

    He claimed, "The Left and the Congress are allies in some states, but in Kerala, we have always opposed each other electorally and we will continue to do so."

    When asked if she thought Rahul Gandhi would contest against her in Wayanad, Annie Raja responded that each party had the right to make its own decisions and that she was unable to comment on any speculative questions.

    Brinda Karat of the CPI(M) Polit Bureau questioned the "message" that a contest of this nature in Wayanad would impart at a time when the opposition parties are preparing an anti-BJP campaign for the Lok Sabha election 2024.

    She said, "The question here is not whether it is the right thing or wrong thing, that is for the Congress to decide. Our limited point here is that you (the Congress) are saying that you are fighting against the BJP, but the seat that you have picked will contest against a CPI candidate. Congress needs to decide what message they want to deliver by doing so."
     

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WB police justify 55-day delay in arresting Sheikh Shahjahan, arrest not over Sadeshkhali sexual abuse case

    WB police justify 55-day delay in arresting Sheikh Shahjahan, arrest not over Sadeshkhali sexual abuse case

    Sandeshkhali controversy timeline: The 55-day saga from protests to TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest snt

    Sandeshkhali controversy timeline: The 55-day saga from protests to TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest

    Mumbai Barfiwala Flyover Gokhale Bridge 6 feet gap causes chaos Netizens can't keep calm gcw

    Mumbai: Barfiwala flyover, Gokhale bridge 6-feet gap causes chaos; Netizens can't keep calm

    Sandeshkhali row: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan sent to 10 days in police custody gcw

    BREAKING| Sandeshkhali row: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan sent to 10 days in police custody

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-511 February 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-511 February 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    WB police justify 55-day delay in arresting Sheikh Shahjahan, arrest not over Sadeshkhali sexual abuse case

    WB police justify 55-day delay in arresting Sheikh Shahjahan, arrest not over Sadeshkhali sexual abuse case

    Sandeshkhali controversy timeline: The 55-day saga from protests to TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest snt

    Sandeshkhali controversy timeline: The 55-day saga from protests to TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest

    Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding: let's take a look at educational qualifications RBA

    Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding: let's take a look at educational qualifications

    Mumbai Barfiwala Flyover Gokhale Bridge 6 feet gap causes chaos Netizens can't keep calm gcw

    Mumbai: Barfiwala flyover, Gokhale bridge 6-feet gap causes chaos; Netizens can't keep calm

    Sandeshkhali row: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan sent to 10 days in police custody gcw

    BREAKING| Sandeshkhali row: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan sent to 10 days in police custody

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon