  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harak Singh Rawat sacked from state cabinet, expelled from BJP for 6 years

    According to party sources, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has also written to the governor about dismissing Rawat from the government.

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Harak Singh Rawat sacked from state cabinet expelled from BJP for 6 years gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 9:09 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Following more than a month of internal squabbling, the BJP dismissed Harak Singh Rawat, a minister in the state administration, from the party on Sunday, just weeks before the Uttarakhand assembly elections. According to party sources, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has also written to the governor about dismissing Rawat from the government.
    According to the BJP, Rawat has been barred from primary membership for six years due to anti-party activity. He had been pressing for seats for numerous of his family members, and he had also been in contact with Congress to return to the party, according to BJP officials reported by PTI.

    Rawat, who served as Minister of Forest and Environment, Labour and Employment in the BJP-led Uttarakhand government, stated that he was unaware of anything at the time and that the information he received came solely from social media. When asked about speculations of his joining the Congress, he stated that since the BJP has made this choice, he must also make a decision.

    Rawat, a member from the Kotdwar Assembly seat, allegedly wanted to swap constituencies and was also looking for a Lansdowne ticket for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain. According to party insiders, the senior BJP politician had been dissatisfied with the party leadership and intended to rejoin Congress.

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces second list of candidates, total 42 names declared till now

    Several media reports last month said that Rawat resigned as a minister during a cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister after expressing dissatisfaction with the delay in the development of a proposed medical college in his Kotdwar constituency. However, the BJP rejected the claims, claiming that his concern had been resolved. Rawat was one of ten MLAs that defected from the Harish Rawat-led Congress administration in Uttarakhand in 2016 and joined the BJP. Uttarakhand will hold elections in a single phase on February 14, with results expected on March 10.

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 9:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jail-Bail the real Khel of Samajwadi Party Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav - ADT

    'Jail-Bail the real Khel of Samajwadi Party': Union Minister Anurag Thakur takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav

    Will provide all possible help Maharashtra government invites Elon Musk after Telangana - ADT

    'Will provide all possible help': Maharashtra government invites Elon Musk after Telangana

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims 'AAP only hope for Goans', people 'frustrated' with BJP/Congress - ADT

    Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal claims 'AAP only hope for Goans', people 'frustrated' with BJP/Congress

    Punjab Election 2022 Congress releases list of 86 seats Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress releases list of 86 seats, Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath to contest polls from Gorakhpur gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP releases candidate list for 1st, 2nd phase; Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

    Recent Stories

    Javed Akhtar Birthday: When the writer brought an entire shop for wife Shabana Azmi drb

    Javed Akhtar Birthday: When the writer brought an entire flower shop for wife Shabana Azmi

    Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83 gcw

    Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

    Celeb spotted: Arjun Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Vijay Deverakonda, stars that nailed their fashion game drb

    Celeb spotted: Arjun Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Vijay Deverakonda, stars that nailed their fashion game

    Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22-ayh

    The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Maharashtra health minister says her health is improving drb

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Maharashtra health minister says her health is improving

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon