Uttarakhand Election 2022: Harak Singh Rawat sacked from state cabinet, expelled from BJP for 6 years

Following more than a month of internal squabbling, the BJP dismissed Harak Singh Rawat, a minister in the state administration, from the party on Sunday, just weeks before the Uttarakhand assembly elections. According to party sources, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami has also written to the governor about dismissing Rawat from the government.

According to the BJP, Rawat has been barred from primary membership for six years due to anti-party activity. He had been pressing for seats for numerous of his family members, and he had also been in contact with Congress to return to the party, according to BJP officials reported by PTI.

Rawat, who served as Minister of Forest and Environment, Labour and Employment in the BJP-led Uttarakhand government, stated that he was unaware of anything at the time and that the information he received came solely from social media. When asked about speculations of his joining the Congress, he stated that since the BJP has made this choice, he must also make a decision.

Rawat, a member from the Kotdwar Assembly seat, allegedly wanted to swap constituencies and was also looking for a Lansdowne ticket for his daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain. According to party insiders, the senior BJP politician had been dissatisfied with the party leadership and intended to rejoin Congress.

Several media reports last month said that Rawat resigned as a minister during a cabinet meeting presided over by the Chief Minister after expressing dissatisfaction with the delay in the development of a proposed medical college in his Kotdwar constituency. However, the BJP rejected the claims, claiming that his concern had been resolved. Rawat was one of ten MLAs that defected from the Harish Rawat-led Congress administration in Uttarakhand in 2016 and joined the BJP. Uttarakhand will hold elections in a single phase on February 14, with results expected on March 10.

