Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to assign one IT specialist in each state seat for virtual rallies

With COVID-19 limitations in place ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has opted to employ technology, deploying one IT specialist in each state seat to accelerate the party's meetings, virtual rallies, campaigns, and other programmes. The party's move came after India's Election Commission prohibited political parties from holding roadshows and rallies till January 15. The IT professionals will ensure that the party's online meetings and other programmes run smoothly.

Uttarakhand General Secretary Kuldeep Kumar told ANI that the party is entirely prepared to hold all crucial booth and state-level meetings online. "The party has prepared everything. According to our plans, we can provide a one-way address to 1,000 persons simultaneously. An interactive virtual platform can accommodate at least 500 individuals," Kumar stated.

He also stated that a studio would be established in Dehradun to act as a focal hub for all virtual meetings and programmes. He added that the studio would be ready in a day or two.

According to the BJP politician, the studio would include a dais for two individuals to sit on. Furthermore, suppose the party decides to organise a virtual rally in a particular constituency. In that case, the studio will transmit a link to all individuals in that constituency via their mobile phones. It allows people to join.

The BJP has also suggested building a war room IT cell in Dehradun, the state capital. With this in place, the party will be able to have virtual meetings with up to 15 top officials simultaneously. Kumar further stated that the party would reach more than ten Vidhan Sabhas seats in a single day using this IT technology. He stated that if there is a gathering of national BJP officials who reside in Delhi, the Dehradun office would be linked to the Delhi office, allowing them to address people from various seats. Elections for the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly will be conducted on February 14, with vote counting slated for March 10.

