Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP announces second list of candidates, total 42 names declared till now

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its second list of candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections on Tuesday. The list includes the names of eight candidates. While Gajendra Chauhan has been nominated for the Srinagar assembly seat, Arvind Verma has been nominated for the Kotdwar assembly seat.

Narayan Suradi has been nominated to represent Dharchula in the assembly elections, while Prakashchand Upadhyay has been selected to represent Dwarahat. Taradutt Pandey has been picked by the party to run for the Jageshwar assembly seat. Other candidates picked to run in the elections are Sagar Pandey, Bhuvan Arya, Jarnail Singh Kali, and Kulwant Singh, who will represent the assembly seats of Bhimtal, Nainital (SC), Gadarpur, and Kichha, respectively.

So far, the AAP has declared candidates for 42 of Uttarkhand's 70 assembly seats. Uttarakhand will hold Assembly elections in a single phase on February 14. Sushil Chandra, the Chief Election Commissioner, issued the voting timetable for five states, including Uttarakhand, last week on Saturday. On March 10, the votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttarakhand will be counted.

Following the COVID-19 surge, the Commission instructed that no physical, political rallies or roadshows be permitted until January 15, with subsequent rallies and election campaign gatherings permitted only in designated areas and with prior approval from the district administration. Meanwhile, in light of the mounting COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has banned all political gatherings and protests in the state till January 16. To combat the spread of the virus, the state administration has enforced a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Political rallies, dharnas, protests, and public events like as cultural gatherings, according to the new directives issued by Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, would be suspended till January 16.

