    Punjab Congress has maximum engagements and reach in digital space, claims Navjot Singh Sidhu

    The chief heads already directed the PPCC to follow Covid-19 protocol while campaigning before the EC issued the guidelines, said Navjot Singh Sidhu.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
    Ahead of the Punjab Assembly election, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Congress chief, kickstarted the digital campaign through a virtual press conference and announced the Congress party would campaign digitally in the state.

    Sidhu said the chief heads already directed the PPCC to follow Covid-19 protocol while campaigning before the EC issued the guidelines.

    He added that he unveiled a plan of governance reforms with the virtual press primarily through digitization and creating a 'digital Punjab'.

    Sidhu further said the Congress party, since the beginning, is stressing the importance of digitization and supporting virtual interaction with the voters.

    He claimed that Punjab Congress has the maximum engagements and reach in the digital space. Sidhu said, 'We are ready for an online campaign, coordinating with our workers and leaders at the district, assembly, and booth levels.'

    Sidhu added, "Our social media war room already has more than 10,000 WhatsApp groups, and we are reaching people on booth levels through WhatsApp and other digital means."

    "Deflection of frivolous issues created by the NDA government, the attention will now be back to the real issues," Sindhu said.

    Sidhu said that the current need is to decentralize power by empowering the panchayats and other local bodies and ensuring digitized functioning on the power of digitization.

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: AAP releases party anthem to woo voters

    The PPCC president said he would further hold meetings with the Manifesto Committee head Partap Bajwa to incorporate the Punjab Model in the manifesto.

    He also added the Punjab model is a tailor-made solution for the prevalent issues in Punjab after much research on the state and its functioning.

    Our model will give the power back in the hands of the people of Punjab for their growth and prosperity.


    Sidhu claimed the real stakeholders are the Punjab people, and PPCC will create those routes through 'WhatsApp services' to provide their inputs to the Punjab Model and seek clarification. 

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
