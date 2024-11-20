Maharashtra Elections 2024: Is Indian stock market closed today?

Indian stock markets will be closed on November 20, 2024, due to the Maharashtra Assembly elections. This is one of three trading holidays in November, including Diwali (Nov 1) and Guru Nanak Jayanti (Nov 15), as per the official BSE holiday list. Trading will resume on November 21.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 9:00 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

There is some uncertainty among market investors and followers regarding whether the Indian stock market will be open on Friday, September 6, due to the Assembly election in Maharashtra.  Trading will be halted for the day as voters in the state cast ballots to choose representatives for each of the 288 seats. The official list of trading holidays issued by the BSE on its website, bseindia.com, is recommended for investors and market watchers who were unsure if the markets will be open on November 20. The whole 2024 holiday schedule may be viewed under the "Trading Holidays" section.

article_image2

This calendar indicates that the Indian stock markets will observe three vacations in November 2024:
Diwali is on November 1.
The date of Guru Nanak Jayanti is November 15.
Elections to the Maharashtra Assembly on November 20

To make voting easier in Mumbai and other areas of the state, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) declared a trade vacation. The BSE trading holiday list states that all equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments had their markets closed. In compliance with the Maharashtra government's announcement of a public holiday on election day, the holiday was previously declared. On Thursday, November 21, regular trading will resume.

article_image3

The voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm. There are 288 assembly seats that are holding polls. 2,086 independent candidates are among the 4,136 candidates running in the elections. The NCP is running for 59 seats, the Shiv Sena for 81, and the BJP for 149. There are 101 candidates from the Congress, 95 from the Shiv Sena (UBT), and 86 from the NCP (Sharad Pawar group). In addition to other smaller parties, the BSP is running for 237 seats. There are around 9.7 crore registered voters in the state.

