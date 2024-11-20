Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls: PM Modi urges voters for full participation with enthusiasm in elections

Prime Minister Modi urged voters in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to participate enthusiastically in the ongoing Assembly elections, calling it a "festival of democracy." He particularly appealed to women, young, and first-time voters to contribute to strengthening democratic values and shaping the future of both states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the people of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to participate in the ongoing Assembly elections with enthusiasm, describing the elections as a "festival of democracy." Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), he especially appealed to young voters and women, urging them to cast their votes in large numbers.

Voting in Maharashtra is taking place across all 288 constituencies on Wednesday. The state is witnessing a high-stakes battle between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.



In his appeal, PM Modi emphasized the importance of the electorate's participation in strengthening democratic values. "Voting will be held for all the seats in Maharashtra today. I urge the voters of the state to take part with full enthusiasm and add to the beauty of this celebration of democracy," he wrote. He particularly encouraged women and young voters to make their voices heard.

In parallel, the Prime Minister also reached out to voters in Jharkhand, where the second phase of Assembly elections is being held. He urged the people of Jharkhand to set a record for voter turnout, ensuring high participation in the electoral process.

Prime Minister Modi also extended his message to first-time voters, describing each vote as a powerful contribution to the state’s future.

The election in Maharashtra is taking place amidst fierce political competition. The Mahayuti alliance is hoping to retain power, while the MVA is aiming to make a strong comeback. Prominent political leaders including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several Union Ministers have been actively campaigning.

In the run-up to the elections, the Mahayuti alliance has highlighted initiatives like the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, targeting women voters. The MVA, on the other hand, has raised strong objections to the BJP's controversial slogans such as "Batenge To Katenge" and "Ek Hai to Safe Hai," accusing the BJP of polarizing voters along religious lines. The BJP has, in turn, accused Congress of promoting a "vote jihad" and called for a "dharam-yuddh" (religious war) of votes.



While voting in Maharashtra covers all 288 constituencies, the second phase of Jharkhand’s elections is taking place across 38 of the state’s 81 constituencies on Wednesday.

With both states’ elections underway, the Prime Minister’s call for active participation is seen as a reminder of the importance of every vote in shaping the future of these regions and the country as a whole.

