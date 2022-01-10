Punjab Election 2022: AAP releases party anthem to woo voters

The Aam Aadmi Party is all decked up for the upcoming polls in Punjab. To draw the voter's attention, AAP has announced a special pool anthem centred around the party president Arvind Kejriwal, also phone calls to voters asking them not to get convinced by inducements by political parties.



On Sunday, the AAP's anthem was released, and the party hoped that it would benefit in increasing the voters' numbers in their favour.



Bhagwant Mann, the chief head of Punjab AAP, said, "Before elections, all will offer money. Don't refuse it. Take it. These parties made a lot of money by looting Punjab. But you, please vote for the Aam Aadmi Party."



He added, "No one knows who you vote for. The Aam Aadmi Party will not offer any money as we are honest and don't have the money. But, if AAP formed a government in Punjab, it would benefit you immensely."



AAP has promised the voters free electricity, Rs 1,000 per month for every woman, and state-of-the-art hospitals and schools like Delhi. AAP leaders urged people, 'before casting votes, do take money from other parties but vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.' The party said the voters would benefit pre and post the elections.



The AAP party asked the Punjab voters to take a false oath but tell your Guru Maharaj and God that we are taking money from the thieves, but we will vote for AAP for the prosperity and betterment of Punjab.



The poll song centred on Arvind Kejriwal was released on Sunday. The song 'Kejriwal hai' casts the Delhi CM as the leader of Punjab's people. The song is seen as AAP's response to the Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, contesting in the upcoming election.

The AAP party tweeted the song saying, 'The wait is finally over! #KejriwalAnthem for #PunjabElections is here.'



The anthem shows Arvind Kejriwal 16 times in a 3.28-minute video. Punjab's AAP leader Bhagwant Mann appears for 7 seconds in the video. Mann seeks to be the CM of the state; however, the party has not yet declared its candidate for CM.