Remember and Never Forget: Colonel Jojan Thomas, 45RR

Colonel Jojan Thomas laid down his life in the line of duty on August 22. He was given India's highest peacetime gallantry award, 'Ashok Chakra' for his outstanding courage, unfaltering leadership and supreme sacrifice.

Hailing from Kerala's Thiruvalla district, Jojan Thomas joined the Officers Training Academy, Chennai in March 1986. In 2008, he was deputed to 45 Rashtriya Rifles to undertake anti-terrorist operations.

On August 22, 2008, his unit received intelligence inputs at around 0330 hours about the presence of terrorists in the dense forests of Machhal, in Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir. He led the operation to eliminate the terrorists. His men spotted them and a fierce gun-battle ensued between them.

In the gun fight, Colonel Jojan Thomas eliminated two terrorists from close range. But in the process he received severe gunshot wounds. With utter disregard for personal safety, he engaged a third terrorist in a fierce hand-to-hand fight and eliminated him.



During the entire operation, he and his team shot down six terrorists. Colonel Jojan Thomas laid down his life in the line of duty on August 22. He was given India's highest peacetime gallantry award, 'Ashok Chakra' for his outstanding courage, unfaltering leadership and supreme sacrifice.

