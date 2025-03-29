Lifestyle

Apple Cider Vinegar Hacks: 5 Easy Tips to Fight Dandruff

Image credits: Freepik

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar is a natural remedy known for its antimicrobial properties. Including ACV into your hair care routine can help reduce dandruff effectively.

Image credits: Freepik

1. ACV Rinse

Mix equal parts of Apple Cider Vinegar and water. After shampooing, pour the mixture onto your scalp, massage gently, and rinse off to restore scalp balance.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Leave-In Treatment

Dilute Apple Cider Vinegar with water (1:2 ratio) and spray it onto your scalp. Leave it in for 15 minutes before rinsing to tackle dandruff-causing fungi.

Image credits: Freepik

3. ACV Hair Mask

Combine Apple Cider Vinegar with coconut oil and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 20 minutes to nourish and cleanse your scalp deeply.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Post-Wash Shine

Add a tablespoon of Apple Cider Vinegar to your final rinse after shampooing. It adds shine to your hair while combating dandruff.

 

Image credits: Freepik

5. Weekly Scalp Detox

Mix Apple Cider Vinegar with aloe vera gel and massage your scalp once a week. This detox treatment helps remove buildup and soothes irritation.

Image credits: Freepik

Self Discovery: 7 Tips to Move On from One-Sided Relationships

Weight loss Guide: 5 daily habits without Gym

Reverse aging by 10 Years: Switch Off THIS smartphone feature now

Eid 2025: Top 7 largest mosques in the World