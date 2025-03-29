Apple Cider Vinegar Hacks: 5 Easy Tips to Fight Dandruff

Lifestyle
Apple Cider Vinegar is a natural remedy known for its antimicrobial properties. Including ACV into your hair care routine can help reduce dandruff effectively.
Mix equal parts of Apple Cider Vinegar and water. After shampooing, pour the mixture onto your scalp, massage gently, and rinse off to restore scalp balance.
Dilute Apple Cider Vinegar with water (1:2 ratio) and spray it onto your scalp. Leave it in for 15 minutes before rinsing to tackle dandruff-causing fungi.
Combine Apple Cider Vinegar with coconut oil and apply it to your scalp. Leave it on for 20 minutes to nourish and cleanse your scalp deeply.
Add a tablespoon of Apple Cider Vinegar to your final rinse after shampooing. It adds shine to your hair while combating dandruff.
Mix Apple Cider Vinegar with aloe vera gel and massage your scalp once a week. This detox treatment helps remove buildup and soothes irritation.
