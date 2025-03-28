HAL’s belief fuels Tejas Mk1A: India’s sky warrior rises with contract revamp and engine power

Read Full Article

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has taken a significant step forward in its partnership with the Indian Air Force (IAF) by revising its contract for the supply of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1 Final Operational Clearance (FOC) fighter jets. Originally inked on December 23, 2010, with a valuation of Rs 5,989.39 crore, the agreement has now been updated to Rs 6,542.20 crore. This adjustment, formalized through an amendment signed today, reflects changes in the delivery timeline, signaling HAL’s commitment to meeting the IAF’s evolving needs.

In a statement released via a regulatory filing, HAL emphasized the importance of this development, noting that the revised contract underscores its dedication to supporting India’s defense capabilities. The Tejas Mk1A, an advanced iteration of the indigenous fighter jet, is poised to play a pivotal role in strengthening the IAF’s operational prowess.

A Symbol of Indigenous Innovation

The Tejas Mk1A stands as a testament to India’s growing expertise in aerospace design and manufacturing. Engineered for a range of missions—from air superiority to ground attack—this single-engine marvel incorporates cutting-edge features like an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile systems, and a robust Electronic Warfare (EW) suite. Its Air-to-Air Refuelling (AAR) capability further enhances its versatility, making it a formidable asset for the IAF.

What sets this programme apart is its status as the first combat aircraft procurement under the “Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured)” category. With 50% of its components sourced domestically—and ambitions to reach 60% by the project’s end—the Tejas Mk1A embodies India’s push for self-reliance in defense production. Of the 344 systems integrated into the aircraft, 250 are crafted by Indian firms, highlighting the nation’s industrial ingenuity as reported by Economic Times

Engine Delivery Marks a Turning Point

A major boost to the programme arrived this week with the delivery of the first GE Aerospace F404-IN20 engine to HAL. This milestone, part of a 99-engine order, reinforces the long-standing collaboration between HAL and the American defense giant, which spans four decades. The F404-IN20, customized for the Tejas Mk1A, boasts enhanced thrust, advanced turbine technology, and a high-flow fan tailored to the IAF’s rigorous demands. GE Aerospace celebrated the achievement, emphasizing its role in bolstering India’s military modernization while fostering local manufacturing capabilities.

The road to this point wasn’t without hurdles. Reviving the F404-IN20 production line after a five-year hiatus posed significant challenges, compounded by disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, through meticulous planning and a focus on quality, GE and HAL overcame these obstacles, paving the way for a steady supply of engines to power the Tejas fleet.

Overcoming Setbacks with Determination

The Tejas Mk1A project has faced its share of delays. A landmark Rs 48,000 crore contract for 83 jets, signed in 2021, aimed for deliveries to commence in March 2024. While HAL has yet to roll out the first aircraft due to production bottlenecks, the company’s proactive approach—evidenced by the contract revision and engine integration—demonstrates its resolve to get back on track. With the F404 engines now flowing in, production is expected to gain momentum, aligning with the IAF’s urgent need to modernize its aging fleet.

HAL’s Quiet Resilience

While challenges have tested the programme, HAL’s efforts deserve recognition. The company has navigated complex technical demands, global supply chain disruptions, and ambitious indigenous goals with a steady hand. Its ability to adapt delivery schedules and secure critical partnerships, like the one with GE Aerospace, reflects a pragmatic approach to building India’s defense future. As the Tejas Mk1A inches closer to operational reality, HAL’s role as a cornerstone of India’s aerospace ambitions continues to solidify.

With these developments, the IAF’s vision of a modern, homegrown fighter fleet is taking shape. The Tejas Mk1A, fueled by innovation and determination, is set to soar as a symbol of India’s aerospace ascent.

(The author Girish Linganna is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

