Remember and Never Forget: Lt Navdeep Singh, 15 Maratha LI

Lieutenant Navdeep was killed in action while fighting terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Gurez sector on August 20, 2011. He was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra in 2012 for his exemplary service and making sacrifices for the country.

Lieutenant Navdeep Singh was a Ghatak (commando) platoon commander of 15 Maratha Light Infantry and was deployed in the high-altitude areas along the Line of Control with Pakistan.

On August 19, 2011, his unit received a specific input about the presence of 17 hardcore terrorists in the Gurez sector. He and his unit were assigned to eliminate them. While launching the operations, his men spotted the terrorists in the expected area.

Lt Navdeep charged at them from the front and eliminated three terrorists. A fierce gunbattle ensued. He received a bullet wound from close range but still managed to kill a fourth terrorist. He then evacuated an injured soldier to safety and kept firing till he collapsed.

A total of 12 terrorists were eliminated during the eight-minute-long operation, and the infiltration bid was foiled successfully. But Lt Navdeep succumbed to his injuries. He was 26.

The then President, Pratibha Patil, had conferred him with India's highest peacetime gallantry medal at the Republic Day celebrations.

