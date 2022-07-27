2 Indian peacekeepers killed during anti-UN protests in Congo

Expressing grief over the incident, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said: "Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice."

Amidst anti-United Nations protests in the African nation, two Indian peacekeepers have been killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo's town of Butembo. According to the Butembo police, seven protestors were also killed in the violence.

Expressing grief over the incident, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said: "Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO."

"The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice," Jaishankar added.

The demonstration against the United Nations has entered its second day. On Monday, the situation turned violent in Goma, which is about 350 Km South of Beni and a big MONUSCO base. The protestors ransacked and set the UN property on fire.

Two platoons of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed at Beni and Butembo on detachment since June 2 this year. They were on high alert on Monday, and the protest passed off peacefully.

The situation turned violent on Tuesday in Butembo, leading to the killing of two BSF troops and one other. In Butembo, the BSF platoons are stationed at the camp of the Morroco Rapid Deployment Battalion. The protestors encircled the camp.

As per reports, the Congolese Police and Congolese Army (FARDC) could not control the crowd estimated to be over 500 people. It is believed that some armed rebels infiltrated the demonstration and fired upon the peacekeepers.

