Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    2 Indian peacekeepers killed during anti-UN protests in Congo

    Expressing grief over the incident, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said: "Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice."

    2 Indian peacekeepers killed in Congo anti-UN protests
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Congo, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 12:35 AM IST

    Amidst anti-United Nations protests in the African nation, two Indian peacekeepers have been killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo's town of Butembo. According to the Butembo police, seven protestors were also killed in the violence. 

    Also Read: Indian peacekeepers repulse militia strike on Congo posts

    Expressing grief over the incident, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said: "Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO."

    "The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice," Jaishankar added. 

    The demonstration against the United Nations has entered its second day. On Monday, the situation turned violent in Goma, which is about 350 Km South of Beni and a big MONUSCO base. The protestors ransacked and set the UN property on fire.

    Two platoons of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed at Beni and Butembo on detachment since June 2 this year. They were on high alert on Monday, and the protest passed off peacefully. 

    Also Read: India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    The situation turned violent on Tuesday in Butembo, leading to the killing of two BSF troops and one other. In Butembo, the BSF platoons are stationed at the camp of the Morroco Rapid Deployment Battalion. The protestors encircled the camp.

    As per reports, the Congolese Police and Congolese Army (FARDC) could not control the crowd estimated to be over 500 people. It is believed that some armed rebels infiltrated the demonstration and fired upon the peacekeepers.

    Also Read: AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    Also Read: IMF cuts India's 2022-23 growth forecast, but will still be among fastest growing economies

    Also Read: New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 12:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    New Chinese provocation! Strategic 'G695' highway through Aksai Chin

    Fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya off Karwar

    Fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya off Karwar

    New Chinese village east of Doklam makes Opposition see red

    New Chinese village east of Doklam makes Opposition see red

    Factcheck Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    Factcheck: Caste and religion are NOT new additions to armed forces recruitment application

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Predictions for July 27 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 27: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Decoding IMF forecast: India must be vigilant, hasten economic reforms, say experts

    Decoding IMF forecast: 'India must be vigilant, hasten reforms'

    IMF cuts India's 2022-23 growth forecast, but will still be among fastest growing economies

    IMF cuts India's 2022-23 growth forecast, but will still be among fastest growing economies

    India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    Student texts tutor to inform that he passed 12th grade despite her discouraging remarks; check her reply here - adt

    Student texts tutor to inform that he passed 12th grade despite her discouraging remarks; check her reply here

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon