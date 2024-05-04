Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    J&K: Terrorists open fire on two security vehicles in Poonch, 5 soldiers injured (WATCH)

    Five security personnel sustained injuries when terrorists fired upon two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

    Five security personnel sustained injuries when terrorists fired upon two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The incident occurred near Shashidhar in the evening as the vehicles were en route to Sanai Top in the Surankote area of the district, as per officials.

    Five soldiers sustained injuries, with two in critical condition. They were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

    In response, reinforcements from both the army and police have been swiftly dispatched to the area. A large-scale search and cordon operation have been initiated to locate and neutralize the terrorists involved, the officials added.

