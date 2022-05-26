Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian peacekeepers repulse militia strike on Congo posts

    First Published May 26, 2022, 7:25 PM IST

    An armed group launched an unprovoked fire and attack on FARDC (Congolese Army) and MONUSCO positions on May 22. Indian Army and other nationality troops under the UN Flag repulsed the attackers.

    Image: Indian peacekeepers maintain vigil at an outpost in Congo.

    Indian peacekeepers under the United Nations mission in Congo have repulsed a major strike by militia on their posts in Congo on May 22.

    As part of a Multilateral United Nations Peacekeeping Force, Indian Army troops have been contributing in a major way to stabilising the situation in the strife-torn region in accordance with the UN mandate.

    Also Read: Why are 2 American F/A-18 Super Hornets in Goa?

    As per the reports, an inimical armed group launched unprovoked fire and attack on FARDC (Congolese Army) and MONUSCO positions on May 22.

    "The Indian Army and other nationality troops under the UN Flag repulsed the attackers through swift and concerted firepower enabled actions in support of the FARDC," an official said.

    Image: Indian peacekeepers maintain vigil at an outpost in Congo.

    A senior Indian Army official said, "Our contingents continue to maintain a strong deterrent posture to deter any further hostile action towards strategic towns and roads, as well as to protect the local population."

    The militia had also attacked the Indian Army posts in 2017 also. 

    Presently, over 2500 Indian troops are deployed in Congo under the UN mission. Every month, Indian troops carry out over 2300 patrols in the troubled province, besides providing security to the civilians.

    The salary of Indian Army personnel deployed in United Nations Missions is paid by the Indian Government and by the United Nations for Overseas Allowances.

    Also Read: Indian Army's 'Tour of Duty' proposal is a win-win situation

