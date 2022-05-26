Indian peacekeepers repulse militia strike on Congo posts

An armed group launched an unprovoked fire and attack on FARDC (Congolese Army) and MONUSCO positions on May 22. Indian Army and other nationality troops under the UN Flag repulsed the attackers.

Image: Indian peacekeepers maintain vigil at an outpost in Congo.

Indian peacekeepers under the United Nations mission in Congo have repulsed a major strike by militia on their posts in Congo on May 22. As part of a Multilateral United Nations Peacekeeping Force, Indian Army troops have been contributing in a major way to stabilising the situation in the strife-torn region in accordance with the UN mandate. As per the reports, an inimical armed group launched unprovoked fire and attack on FARDC (Congolese Army) and MONUSCO positions on May 22. "The Indian Army and other nationality troops under the UN Flag repulsed the attackers through swift and concerted firepower enabled actions in support of the FARDC," an official said.

