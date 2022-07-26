Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IMF cuts India's 2022-23 growth forecast, but will still be among fastest growing economies

    The International Monetary Fund, which released its World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday, said that the revision of India's growth by 80 basis points at 7.4 per cent for 2022-23 reflects mainly less favourable external conditions and more rapid policy tightening.

    IMF cuts India's 2022-23 growth forecast, but will still be among fastest growing economies
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 8:44 PM IST

    Amidst the global recession threat, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India's growth by 80 basis points to 7.4 per cent for 2022-23, attributing it to policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and external conditions. For 2023-24, it is expected to further slow down to 6.1 per cent. However, the estimate is marginally higher than India's apex bank's latest projection of a 7.2 per cent growth rate. 

    Also Read: India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    In its earlier estimates, the IMF had said that India is projected to grow at 8.2 per cent, which is a sharp decline in its economic outlook for 2022-2023. The IMF, which released its World Economic Outlook report on Tuesday, said that for India, the revision reflects mainly less favourable external conditions and more rapid policy tightening.

    IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said: "Tighter monetary policy will inevitably have real economic costs, but delaying it will only exacerbate the hardship. Central banks that have started tightening should stay the course until inflation is tamed."
     
    Even after cutting the growth forecast, the IMF said the Indian economy will remain one of the fastest growing key economies in the world in FY23 and FY24.

    Among the developing economies, the IMF has also cut the growth forecast for China at 3.3 per cent in 2022-23 from 4.4 per cent estimated earlier. In China, further lockdowns and the deepening real estate crisis have led growth to be revised down by 1.1 percentage points, with major global spillovers, he said.

    As per the IMF, the world economy would grow at 3.2 per cent this year from 6.2 per cent estimated previously. It would further slow down to 2.9 per cent in 2023-24. "The global economy is slowing sharply. The war in Ukraine, rising energy and food prices, and supply-demand imbalances are feeding worldwide inflation," the IMF said.

    For the United States it said that the advanced economy would grow at 2.3 per cent in 2022-23. Earlier, it had projected the US economy to grow at 5.7 per cent. The IMF economist has reasoned that lower growth earlier this year, reduced household purchasing power, and tighter monetary policy drove a downward revision of 1.4 percentage points in the United States.

    Also Read: Vice President candidate Margaret Alva falls for online scam, but blames 'Big Brother'

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 8:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal: Make your destination wedding timeless-vpn

    Pulse Events and Wedding by Sunny Sabharwal: Make your destination wedding timeless

    Flipkart launches virtual try-on feature for beauty products All about it gcw

    Flipkart launches virtual try-on feature for beauty products; All about it

    5G auction underway at least Rs 4 3 lakh crore for bid with top 4 companies gcw

    5G auction underway, at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore for bid with top 4 companies

    Amazons 'Mega Electronics Days' begin today; know everything about exciting offers here - adt

    Amazon's 'Mega Electronics Days' begin today; know everything about exciting offers here

    5G spectrum auction begins today know which 13 cities to get services gcw

    5G spectrum auction begins today, know which 13 cities to get services

    Recent Stories

    India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    India goes shopping for guns, drones, bulletproof jackets worth Rs 28,732 crore

    Student texts tutor to inform that he passed 12th grade despite her discouraging remarks; check her reply here - adt

    Student texts tutor to inform that he passed 12th grade despite her discouraging remarks; check her reply here

    Auto Czech Republic turns criminal's Ferrari F142 Type 458 into a cop car photos

    Czech Republic turns criminal's Ferrari F142 Type 458 into a cop car (PHOTOS)

    Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession drb

    Arjun Kapoor Exclusive: 'Got to bust your guts and b***s in this profession'

    Amar Upadhyay first look as Lord Ram OUT drb

    Amar Upadhyay's first look as ‘Lord Ram’ OUT!

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon