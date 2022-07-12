AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

The device has been tested along the Northern borders. As per the company, work is underway to develop the technology that will enable Mandarin translation to Hindi. Experts are of the view that the technology would help in avoiding misunderstandings that are witnessed near border outposts.

Aimed at tackling the language barrier while dealing with China's People's Liberation Army, the Indian Army will have an Artificial Intelligence device to decipher Mandarin into English to be deployed along the Line of Control. The device has been tested along the Northern borders. As per the company, work is underway to develop the technology that will enable Mandarin translation to Hindi.

Experts are of the view that the technology would help in avoiding misunderstandings that are witnessed near border outposts. It will also lead to better resolution of confrontations arising from ground zero developments.

CogKnit, a startup founded by technocrat Anuroop Iyengar, has been developing the device that recognises the Mandarin voice and translates it into English.

"The device can recognize voices at a distance of 5 feet. It will assist during border personnel meetings and in times of any standoffs for better communication," Iyengar said.

Giving further details about the product, he said, "The device is offline. We are working on reducing the device's weight to 200 gms from 600 gms and increasing the effective range to 15 feet or even more."

Taking serious note of the communication barrier, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has made it compulsory for its officers and soldiers to learn Mandarin. It is believed that the entire force would learn the language by 2030.

Just days ago, the Indian Army issued a notification inviting applications for Mandarin experts to be inducted into the Territorial Army. This will help the troops deployed on ground zero convey their points much more cogently to their Chinese counterparts.

On July 11, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched 75 Artificial Intelligence devices aimed at bringing the new age disruptive technologies into the armed forces.

Among the platforms that have been launched include AI Platform Automation; Autonomous/Unmanned/Robotics systems; BlockChain-based Automation; Command, Control, Communication, Computer & Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance; Cyber Security; Human Behavioural Analysis; Intelligent Monitoring Systems; Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems; Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Operational Data Analytics; Manufacturing and Maintenance; Simulators/Test Equipment and speech/voice analysis using Natural Language Processing.

