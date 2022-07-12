Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AI-powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC

    The device has been tested along the Northern borders. As per the company, work is underway to develop the technology that will enable Mandarin translation to Hindi. Experts are of the view that the technology would help in avoiding misunderstandings that are witnessed near border outposts.

    AI powered tech for soldiers to keep Chinese at bay along the LAC
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 9:36 AM IST

    Aimed at tackling the language barrier while dealing with China's People's Liberation Army, the Indian Army will have an Artificial Intelligence device to decipher Mandarin into English to be deployed along the Line of Control. The device has been tested along the Northern borders. As per the company, work is underway to develop the technology that will enable Mandarin translation to Hindi.

    Also Read: Why ITBP officers and jawans are learning 100 Mandarin sentences

    Experts are of the view that the technology would help in avoiding misunderstandings that are witnessed near border outposts. It will also lead to better resolution of confrontations arising from ground zero developments.

    CogKnit, a startup founded by technocrat Anuroop Iyengar, has been developing the device that recognises the Mandarin voice and translates it into English. 

    "The device can recognize voices at a distance of 5 feet. It will assist during border personnel meetings and in times of any standoffs for better communication," Iyengar said. 

    Giving further details about the product, he said, "The device is offline. We are working on reducing the device's weight to 200 gms from 600 gms and increasing the effective range to 15 feet or even more."

    Also Read: MoD gives nod to open 75 'BRO Cafes' at border locations

    Taking serious note of the communication barrier, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has made it compulsory for its officers and soldiers to learn Mandarin. It is believed that the entire force would learn the language by 2030. 

    Just days ago, the Indian Army issued a notification inviting applications for Mandarin experts to be inducted into the Territorial Army. This will help the troops deployed on ground zero convey their points much more cogently to their Chinese counterparts.

    On July 11, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched 75 Artificial Intelligence devices aimed at bringing the new age disruptive technologies into the armed forces.

    Among the platforms that have been launched include AI Platform Automation; Autonomous/Unmanned/Robotics systems; BlockChain-based Automation; Command, Control, Communication, Computer & Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance; Cyber Security; Human Behavioural Analysis; Intelligent Monitoring Systems; Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems; Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Operational Data Analytics; Manufacturing and Maintenance; Simulators/Test Equipment and speech/voice analysis using Natural Language Processing.

    Also Read: Revealed: China's gameplan to counter India's 'secret force' along LAC

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India at 75 Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary Medal

    India@75: Forces to be honoured with Independence anniversary medal

    Video MARCOS Indian Special Forces in action in Hawaii RIMPAC 2022

    What are India's elite marine commandos doing in Hawaii?

    India goes big on Artificial Intelligence in defence; 75 products to be launched on July 11 snt

    India goes big on Artificial Intelligence in defence; 75 products to be launched on July 11

    Indian Army wants to buy 29,762 night sights for assault rifles

    Indian Army wants to buy 29,762 night sights for assault rifles

    Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian UN Mission in South Sudan gets a new commander from India gcw

    Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian: UN Mission in South Sudan gets a new commander from India

    Recent Stories

    Nothing Phone 1 to launch today know when and where to watch event live gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) to launch today; know when and where to watch event live

    James Webb Space Telescope takes deepest ever image of the universe

    NASA releases the deepest ever image of the universe

    Cyber police probing sexual harassment of Delhi BJP spokeswoman

    Cyber police probing sexual harassment of Delhi BJP spokeswoman

    National Simplicity Day Know how to celebrate and top quotes to share with everyone gcw

    National Simplicity Day: Know how to celebrate and top quotes to share with everyone

    Numerology Predictions for July 12 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 12: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon