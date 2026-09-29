World’s Fastest Trains 2026: Shanghai Maglev To India’s Vande Bharat, See Complete List
Which are the fastest trains in the world in 2026? Explore the top 10 high-speed rail machines, from Shanghai Maglev to Vande Bharat, and compare their reported operating and maximum speeds.
Bullet Trains Competing With Airplanes: Where Does Vande Bharat Stand In The Top 10 List?
The transport sector is changing rapidly across the globe. Many countries are launching modern high-speed trains to help passengers reach their destinations quickly and comfortably. Railway engineering is creating absolute wonders right now, from magnetic levitation technology to traditional wheeled trains. We look at the top 10 fastest trains in the world and the transport revolution happening in these countries.
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China Maglev And CR Family Dominate The Tracks
China's Shanghai Maglev takes the first spot as the fastest train in the world. It travels at a massive top speed of 460 km per hour. This train floats in the air above the tracks using magnetic levitation technology instead of wheels. It runs directly from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Longyang Road Station.
China's CR450 Fuxing takes the second spot. It runs at 400 km per hour. Engineers designed it to reduce energy consumption by 10 percent. The CR400 Fuxing runs at 350 km per hour on the Beijing-Shanghai and Beijing-Guangzhou routes in the third spot. The CRH380A Hexie also travels at 350 km per hour in the fourth spot. It actually recorded a massive speed of 486.1 km per hour during trials.
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European Transport Wonders: Spain, Germany, France, And UK
High-speed trains are completely changing travel across the European continent. Spain's Talgo 350 / Avril takes the fifth spot while running at 350 km per hour. People call it Pato because of its unique duck-shaped nose design. Engineers designed it to remain highly stable even on sharp curves.
Germany's ICE 3 / Siemens Multiple Unit takes the sixth spot with a speed of 330 km per hour. France's iconic TGV M / POS train secures the eighth spot at 320 km per hour. This TGV created a massive record by hitting 574.8 km per hour during testing. The Eurostar e320 takes the ninth spot. It travels at 320 km per hour through the 50 km Channel Tunnel between London, Paris, and Brussels.
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Asia's Fastest Network: Japan And South Korea Break Records
Japan and South Korea are also creating massive transport records in Asia alongside China. Japan's JR East E5 / H5 Series Shinkansen takes the seventh spot with a speed of 320 km per hour. This train runs between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori. It features a 15-meter long aerodynamic nose to cut down noise while crossing tunnels.
South Korea's KTX-Cheongyong takes the ninth spot with a speed of 320 km per hour. It features an aluminum body that helps it pick up speed in very little time. The KTX series in South Korea, Frecciarossa 1000 in Italy, and Al Boraq trains in Africa are also expanding high-speed networks in their respective regions.
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Indian Railway Revolution: Vande Bharat Express
India is also taking fast steps to join the global high-speed train club. The Vande Bharat Express stands as a strong symbol of modernization in Indian Railways. It has the capacity to travel at a top speed of 180 km per hour. This train offers a brand new experience to passengers with modern amenities, better safety features, and quick acceleration. India is speeding up work to expand its bullet train network in the coming days.
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