China's Shanghai Maglev takes the first spot as the fastest train in the world. It travels at a massive top speed of 460 km per hour. This train floats in the air above the tracks using magnetic levitation technology instead of wheels. It runs directly from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Longyang Road Station.

China's CR450 Fuxing takes the second spot. It runs at 400 km per hour. Engineers designed it to reduce energy consumption by 10 percent. The CR400 Fuxing runs at 350 km per hour on the Beijing-Shanghai and Beijing-Guangzhou routes in the third spot. The CRH380A Hexie also travels at 350 km per hour in the fourth spot. It actually recorded a massive speed of 486.1 km per hour during trials.

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