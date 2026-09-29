A Ukrainian couple holidaying in Oman has faced backlash after a video appeared to show them climbing onto and sitting on a sea turtle for photographs.

A Ukrainian couple holidaying in Oman has faced backlash after a video appeared to show them climbing onto and sitting on a sea turtle for photographs. According to a report by LIGA.net, Ukrainian user Vadym Oleynik shared the footage online before it was later highlighted by Italian conservation project Biologicamente. The video appeared to show the couple climbing onto the turtle and posing while sitting and lying on its shell as the animal remained on the shore.

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Biologicamente strongly criticised the interaction, stressing that sea turtles are wild animals and should not be touched, handled or treated as props for photographs.

The conservation project also claimed the couple was accompanied by volunteers from an organisation involved in monitoring sea turtle nesting sites in Oman. The tourists reportedly believed their actions were acceptable because they were accompanied by the volunteers.

However, Biologicamente questioned the conduct of the organisation, arguing that a professional conservation group should never allow tourists to sit on a wild turtle for photographs.

Following the backlash, Vadym issued an apology through a series of Instagram Stories. Addressing Oman’s Environmental Protection Agency and an organisation involved in protecting green sea turtles, he acknowledged that he had failed to follow rules governing interactions with wildlife and admitted that he had made a mistake.

Biologicamente said it had contacted the relevant authorities and planned to seek an official investigation into the incident.