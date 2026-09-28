Mahindra is showing great progress in the electric vehicle market. The company strengthened its EV lineup after bringing new models like BE 6 and XEV 9S. Mahindra even pushed MG Motors behind to become the second-largest EV maker after Tata Motors. But the company is seeing a continuous sales drop for its entry-level electric car, the XUV400.

Also read: Gardening Tips: Want Fresh Veggies Fast? 5 Easy Crops for Your Balcony or Kitchen Garden