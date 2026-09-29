Onions are an absolute must in our daily cooking. We use them to boost the taste of curries, sambar, and poriyal. But many of us get confused when we see black mold on the onions we buy. Can we still use them?

Social media is full of rumors about this black mold. Some fake messages even claim a woman died after eating onions with black mold. This creates a lot of panic.

We will tell you exactly what happens if you eat moldy onions, when you can use them safely, and when you must throw them away completely.

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