Shortest Train Journey in India: This Remarkable Ride Takes Only Seven Minutes
India is home to a remarkably short train journey that takes just seven minutes. Discover where this unusual rail ride operates, why the journey is so brief and what makes it unique.
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Image Credit : Geminiai
A journey shorter than a pop song
Most of us love train journeys for long trips with family. We think of long hours, endless chats, and yummy snacks. But what if your station arrives before you even finish one song? India has such a journey—a 3-km ride that ends in just 7 minutes.
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Image Credit : Geminiai
Where is India's shortest train journey?
This super short train journey is in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. The train runs from Nagpur Junction to Ajni, covering only 3 kilometres. The trip usually takes just 7 to 9 minutes. For comparison, India's first passenger train in 1853 ran for 34 km from Bombay to Thane. This Nagpur-Ajni route is ten times shorter!
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Image Credit : gemini
Who takes a train for just 3 kilometres?
You might ask, 'Who even takes a train for just 3 km?' Turns out, thousands of locals do it daily. People travelling for work, college, or business in Nagpur prefer this train to beat the heavy road traffic. They reach their destination in just 7 minutes. But the ticket prices are surprisingly high. A General Class ticket costs ₹60, while an AC 1st Class ticket is a whopping ₹1,255! It's amazing that Indian Railways, known for long journeys, also runs this super-short one.
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