3 3 Image Credit : gemini

Who takes a train for just 3 kilometres?

You might ask, 'Who even takes a train for just 3 km?' Turns out, thousands of locals do it daily. People travelling for work, college, or business in Nagpur prefer this train to beat the heavy road traffic. They reach their destination in just 7 minutes. But the ticket prices are surprisingly high. A General Class ticket costs ₹60, while an AC 1st Class ticket is a whopping ₹1,255! It's amazing that Indian Railways, known for long journeys, also runs this super-short one.