How To Break A Coconut Easily At Home: Follow This Simple Kitchen Trick
Struggling to break a coconut at home? Try this simple method to crack the hard shell more easily and safely. Follow these practical steps to open a whole coconut without unnecessary hassle.
How To Break A Coconut?
We use coconuts regularly in our daily lives. We break them during prayers as a tradition and use coconut milk and grated coconut in our cooking. The real problem starts when we try to break the hard shell. Many people face a tough time cracking it, and women especially find it very difficult. You do not need a big stone or a hammer to break a coconut. You can easily split it into two halves if you identify its natural shape and lines. You just need to apply pressure in the exact right spot. Let us learn this simple method.
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Easy Tips To Crack A Coconut...
You will notice three natural lines on the shell if you observe a coconut closely. These lines divide the coconut into three parts. One part looks slightly wider, while the other two parts are smaller. You must identify this natural structure first to break the coconut easily. You should hold the coconut horizontally in your hand, not vertically. Keep the two smaller parts facing down and the slightly bigger part facing up. This position helps you find the exact hitting spot. You should use a slightly heavy object with a good grip to hit the shell. You must be careful to avoid hand injuries. Hold the coconut horizontally in one hand and take the heavy object in the other hand. Now, find the middle natural line and hit it firmly twice in a controlled manner. The shell will crack if you hit the line perfectly. The coconut water might spill out at this point. You can keep a bowl ready beforehand to collect this water.
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What To Do After The Coconut Develops A Crack
You should stop hitting hard once the coconut cracks. You must drain the coconut water completely first. Then, you can tap gently on the cracked area to split the coconut into two perfect halves. You can break the coconut without much effort by observing its natural shape and targeting the middle line. However, holding it in your hand can cause slipping or injuries. You should do this carefully in a stable place. Kids must do this only under adult supervision. This simple method helps people who find coconut breaking very difficult. You can easily break coconuts at home using this trick. Temples usually have special arrangements for breaking coconuts, so you do not need these tricks there.
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