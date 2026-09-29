You will notice three natural lines on the shell if you observe a coconut closely. These lines divide the coconut into three parts. One part looks slightly wider, while the other two parts are smaller. You must identify this natural structure first to break the coconut easily. You should hold the coconut horizontally in your hand, not vertically. Keep the two smaller parts facing down and the slightly bigger part facing up. This position helps you find the exact hitting spot. You should use a slightly heavy object with a good grip to hit the shell. You must be careful to avoid hand injuries. Hold the coconut horizontally in one hand and take the heavy object in the other hand. Now, find the middle natural line and hit it firmly twice in a controlled manner. The shell will crack if you hit the line perfectly. The coconut water might spill out at this point. You can keep a bowl ready beforehand to collect this water.

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