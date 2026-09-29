You lose out on important fiber and antioxidants when you peel a kiwi. The skin of a green kiwi packs a solid punch of fiber and polyphenols. Experts say you get double the fiber and five times more polyphenols when you eat a green kiwi with its skin. These nutrients boost your digestive health and improve your bowel movements.

Many people feel annoyed by the tiny hairs on a green kiwi. You just need to wash the fruit properly with water first. You can then rub it gently with a clean kitchen towel to remove the fuzz. You can slice it thin and eat it with the skin after that.

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