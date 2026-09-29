Eating Kiwi Without Skin? You Could Be Missing Out On These Key Nutrients
Do you peel kiwi before eating it? Kiwi skin is edible and can provide extra fibre and beneficial plant compounds. Discover what you may miss by removing the skin and how to eat kiwi safely.
How do you eat a kiwi?
You lose out on important fiber and antioxidants when you peel a kiwi. The skin of a green kiwi packs a solid punch of fiber and polyphenols. Experts say you get double the fiber and five times more polyphenols when you eat a green kiwi with its skin. These nutrients boost your digestive health and improve your bowel movements.
Many people feel annoyed by the tiny hairs on a green kiwi. You just need to wash the fruit properly with water first. You can then rub it gently with a clean kitchen towel to remove the fuzz. You can slice it thin and eat it with the skin after that.
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Should you eat kiwi with skin?
A golden kiwi has a much thinner and softer skin compared to a green kiwi. It also has very little fuzz on the outside. You can easily eat this variety directly without peeling it. You get 50 percent more fiber, 32 percent more Vitamin E, and 34 percent more folate when you eat a golden kiwi with its skin.
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Golden kiwi fruit
Experts recommend a specific quantity for eating kiwis. You can clean your gut and boost your digestion by eating two kiwis every day for four weeks.
Researchers conducted a study on 184 people. They gave two kiwis daily to one group and psyllium husk to the other group. The kiwi group showed smoother bowel movements, easier stool passage, and better digestion after four weeks. A kiwi contains soluble fiber and prebiotic fiber along with regular fiber. These fibers feed the good bacteria in your gut.
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How many kiwis a day?
Experts recommend a specific quantity for eating kiwis. You can clean your gut and boost your digestion by eating two kiwis every day for four weeks.
Researchers conducted a study on 184 people. They gave two kiwis daily to one group and psyllium husk to the other group. The kiwi group showed smoother bowel movements, easier stool passage, and better digestion after four weeks. A kiwi contains soluble fiber and prebiotic fiber along with regular fiber. These fibers feed the good bacteria in your gut.
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