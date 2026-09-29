Eat Jowar Roti Daily? These Everyday Mistakes Could Reduce Its Health Benefits
Eating jowar roti every day can be part of a balanced diet, but preparation, portions and meal pairings matter. Know the common mistakes to avoid and simple ways to make your jowar meal more balanced.
Mistakes to avoid while eating jowar roti
Health awareness pushes many people towards millets today. You might include jowar roti in your daily diet. But you cannot eat it however you want just because it is healthy. You must pay attention to the preparation method, portion size, and side dishes.
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Ignoring the portion size
Jowar contains carbohydrates, protein, and fibre. You cannot eat unlimited amounts just because it is healthy. You must decide your portion based on your daily physical activity, age, and nutritional needs. People managing weight or blood sugar levels must strictly avoid overeating.
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Using excess oil, ghee or butter
You can use a little oil or ghee to make the roti soft. But you should not spread excess butter or ghee on it. This habit increases your total meal calories significantly. You should pair your jowar roti with balanced sides like dal, vegetable curry, and curd.
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Skipping vegetables and dal
You should never skip vegetables while eating jowar roti. Many people eat more rotis and take very little curry. You must include different types of vegetables, dals, and protein sources in your meal instead of depending only on the roti.
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Wrong storage methods
Bad storage ruins the quality and taste of jowar flour. You must protect the flour from heat and moisture. You should buy only the required amount and store it in an airtight container. You must throw away the flour if you notice any unusual changes in smell or colour.
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Incorrect preparation style
You must mix warm water in the flour to make soft and easy rotis. Hard and dry rotis make chewing difficult. You also need to roast the roti perfectly. Finally, you do not have to stop eating other grains just because you eat jowar roti daily. You should always maintain variety in your diet.
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