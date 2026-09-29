Many people simply pour fresh rice into the container after finishing the old batch without cleaning it first. Tiny rice particles always get stuck at the bottom, in the corners, and around the lid edges. Bug eggs or larvae easily hide in these small gaps if the previous batch had pests. You cannot just empty an infected container and refill it with fresh grains. You must empty the box, clean it thoroughly, and only then add the new rice.

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