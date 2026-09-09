Narendra Modi to Donald Trump: Top 8 Highest Paid World Leaders, Their Salaries; Check
Narendra Modi to Donald Trump: When we talk about politicians' salaries, we usually think of the Indian PM or the US President. But did you know there's a Prime Minister whose annual salary is almost 7 times that of the US President?
Salaries of the world's top politicians
World's Top Politician Salaries: When we talk about politicians' salaries, we usually think of the Indian PM or the US President. But did you know there's a Prime Minister whose annual salary is going to be almost 7 times that of the US President?
Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
Singapore's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, has announced a massive 64% salary hike. From October 15, 2026, his annual salary will jump to 3.6 million Singapore dollars, which is about 2.85 million US dollars. In Indian currency, that's over Rs 26 crore! Let's see who the world's highest-paid leaders are and where our country stands.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Singapore
No official public data is available on Wong's personal wealth. However, some websites estimate his total net worth is around 5 million dollars.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, Hong Kong
Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu, is the second highest-paid political leader in the world. His annual salary is about 71.9 million dollars, which makes him earn significantly more than the President of the United States. However, there are no reliable, official statistics on John Lee's personal wealth or total assets.
The President of Switzerland
The President of Switzerland is third on this list. It is important to understand one thing here: unlike in other countries, the post of president in Switzerland is not a long-term position.
President Donald Trump, United States
US President Donald Trump is fourth on this list. The official annual salary of the US President is 400,000 dollars. Although Trump's salary is much lower than Singapore's PM, the picture is completely different when it comes to his total wealth.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Australia
Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, is also among the world's highest-paid political leaders. His annual salary is about 390,000 to 400,000 dollars. There are no official statistics on Albanese's total assets.
What is the salary of the Prime Minister of India?
Now, coming to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's salary is significantly lower than these leaders. The Prime Minister receives a monthly salary of about Rs 1.66 lakh and various allowances. This brings his annual income to about Rs 20 lakh.
Check the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Stay updated with the latest World News and global developments from politics to economy and current affairs. Get in-depth coverage of China News, Europe News, Pakistan News, and South Asia News, along with top headlines from the UK and US. Follow expert analysis, international trends, and breaking updates from around the globe. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.