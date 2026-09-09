A former Meta employee reported becoming financially better off after being laid off. By securing a new role before his termination was official, he collected salaries from both Meta and his new employer simultaneously. This unusual overlap lasted for three months, turning a potential career setback into an unexpected financial gain.

Getting laid off is usually seen as a major career setback, but one former Meta employee says his job loss ended up making him financially better off. The techie recently shared how he managed to collect salaries from both Meta and his new employer for three months after securing another job before his employment with the tech giant officially ended.

The unusual situation began after Meta informed employees about layoffs. Instead of remaining unemployed, the employee reportedly started looking for another opportunity during his notice or termination period. He eventually secured a new position while still receiving his salary from Meta.

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That meant he was temporarily earning from two companies at the same time. According to the report, the arrangement lasted for three months, prompting the techie to describe the experience bluntly: “Getting laid off from Meta made me rich.”

The story has attracted attention online because layoffs are generally associated with financial uncertainty, job searches and prolonged periods without income. In this case, however, the employee's decision to quickly find another job transformed the situation into an unexpected financial opportunity.

The incident also highlights how the timing of layoffs and employment transitions can affect workers differently. While losing a job can be stressful, employees who secure a new position before their previous employment officially ends may sometimes have an overlap between the two pay periods, depending on their contracts and workplace policies.

The former Meta employee's experience has therefore sparked interest among professionals navigating the technology industry's uncertain job market. It also offers a striking example of how an unexpected career setback can produce a very different financial outcome when a worker manages to land a new role before the previous one ends.

The episode has gone viral largely because of its unusual twist: what initially looked like bad news ultimately gave the techie a brief period of double income.